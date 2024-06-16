Why The Honda Fit Was Discontinued (And Which Model It Was Replaced With)

When it first launched in 2001, the Honda Fit quickly became a popular car for people looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle with a quirky look. In the same year, the Honda Fit even won Japan's Car of the Year award — and won it again for their second generation model six years later.

Unfortunately, trends come and go, and the Honda Fit wasn't able to make it past the discerning eyes of next generation consumers. In 2020, Good Car Bad Car notes that Honda only sold 32,488 units in the United States, which is less than half its sales during its best-selling year in 2008 and well below the annual sales of Honda's top-selling SUVs. Knowing this, it's unsurprising that Honda discontinued the last line for Fit models in the U.S. before the introduction of the fourth generation Fit.

An interesting fact is that in some countries, the Honda Fit goes by a different name. In India, Europe, Oceania, Africa, Hong Kong, Macau, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, the subcompact hatchback is named Honda Jazz instead. Regardless, even with the alternate nameplate, some countries were also not included in the list wherein the fourth generation model was released. However, fans of the Honda Fit will be relieved to know that its replacement isn't so bad and that getting your hands on it is still possible today.