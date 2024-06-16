Why The Honda Fit Was Discontinued (And Which Model It Was Replaced With)
When it first launched in 2001, the Honda Fit quickly became a popular car for people looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle with a quirky look. In the same year, the Honda Fit even won Japan's Car of the Year award — and won it again for their second generation model six years later.
Unfortunately, trends come and go, and the Honda Fit wasn't able to make it past the discerning eyes of next generation consumers. In 2020, Good Car Bad Car notes that Honda only sold 32,488 units in the United States, which is less than half its sales during its best-selling year in 2008 and well below the annual sales of Honda's top-selling SUVs. Knowing this, it's unsurprising that Honda discontinued the last line for Fit models in the U.S. before the introduction of the fourth generation Fit.
An interesting fact is that in some countries, the Honda Fit goes by a different name. In India, Europe, Oceania, Africa, Hong Kong, Macau, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, the subcompact hatchback is named Honda Jazz instead. Regardless, even with the alternate nameplate, some countries were also not included in the list wherein the fourth generation model was released. However, fans of the Honda Fit will be relieved to know that its replacement isn't so bad and that getting your hands on it is still possible today.
What took the Honda Fit's place?
While we all have our opinions about what cars Honda should have not stopped manufacturing, the reality is that great products don't always make the cut for financially viable endeavors. In some cases, it could be due to poor sales in that particular country or region. In others, there are simply other models that they need to focus their resources on. After Honda axed the Fit in the US market, it proceeded to redirect its resources towards the production of the HR-V crossover. Although it's also important to note that the HR-V came with a notably higher base price ($20,520), compared to the Fit ($16,190) in 2019.
Of course, there are plenty of things about the Honda HR-V that our team thinks is worth being excited about. In its 2023 redesign, the Honda HR-V boasted improvements in its exterior and a slew of new technology, like the Honda Sensing suite. If you're curious, you can read our full review for the third-generation HR-V. That said, if you missed the wave but still want to get your hands on a Honda Fit, fear not. While it's no longer in production, some dealerships have claimed that pre-owned models aren't so difficult to find and there are plenty of models still listed under several used car platforms in the United States.
Is it worth buying a Honda Fit today?
If you are considering buying a Honda Fit, it's important to bear in mind that buying discontinued car models do have their caveats, including possible difficulty securing parts for repairs. However, this highly depends on the car's model and maker, as some of them retain similar parts on newer vehicles. You should also take into account that discontinued models tend to be worth less in the resale market. Although many dealers will often slash prices on existing inventory of discontinued cars, so if you're keen on getting a Fit (or a Jazz, depending on where you're from), there's still a chance you can find a good deal.
On Edmunds, you can even find Honda Fit models from the early 2000s with no history of accidents that cost about $3,000. However, later models like the 2020 version are listed as high as almost $30,000.
Still, while there are plenty of nearly extinct cars out there, some cars can still retain demand due to things like being featured in movies. For example, the Volkswagen Beetle has been in several iconic movies of the past, like "Footloose", "Herbie: The Love Bug," or — if you prefer the Lindsay Lohan version — "Herbie Fully Loaded." The success of the 2023 "Barbie" movie contributed to a spike in interest for vintage cars, particularly the pink convertible that the titular character drove. Given that the Honda Fit has had small roles in dozens of films and TV shows already, you never know if it will ever become a classic car in the future.