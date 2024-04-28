5 Honda HR-V Features Worth Being Excited About

There's a lot to like about the Honda HR-V. It's a compact SUV that's refined, comfortable, and spacious enough for five people. The HR-V was last redesigned in 2023 with added power and new tech. Plus, it got a glow-up in the looks department, debuting with a style that's sleek, both inside and out.

The interior is built with lots of high-quality materials, and several stylish touches that were a big part of the latest Civic redesign make their way over to the HR-V, such as the honeycomb mesh that stretches across the dashboard and the hidden air vents. The 2025 HR-V is also relatively efficient — the EPA rates it at 28 mpg combined for front-wheel drive models and 27 mpg combined for all-wheel drive models.

Many features stand out and help the HR-V distinguish itself as a top contender among a crowded field of compact SUVs, but there are some minor details, things you might've missed, that are worth talking about, too. Tech features, trim levels, and an impressive list of accessories help the HR-V retain its appeal against the competition. But which HR-V features are the most exciting? Let's take a look.