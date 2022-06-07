2023 Honda HR-V Gets A Power And Tech Glow-Up

Honda's most affordable crossover, the 2023 HR-V, has been revealed, and it promises not only revamped styling and more space, but extra driving enthusiasm behind the wheel and fresh tech, too. Previewed in April 2022, the second-generation HR-V grows in both length and width over its predecessor, but more importantly, it borrows the same platform as the well-received 11th-generation Honda Civic.

Honda

That's an upgrade in many respects from the original HR-V, which tapped the Fit hatchback for its architecture when it debuted in 2015. Wheelbase and stance are enlarged, while the hood grows in length. Honda has paired that here with a lower horizontal belt line — helping not only with aesthetics but cabin visibility — plus a new grille.

It's more purposeful and less cutesy than the original HR-V, and Honda flanks the fresh fascia with functional air curtain inlets. They help guide air around the front wheels, improving aerodynamics. Also aiding that are the hidden windshield wipers, which now tuck under the hood line when inactive.