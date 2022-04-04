2023 Honda HR-V Taps Civic For A Bigger, Smarter Crossover SUV

Honda has revealed its new 2023 HR-V, with the smallest SUV in the automaker's line-up promising to punch above its weight — and size — with tech and more borrowed from the latest 11th generation Civic. Longer and wider than its first-gen predecessor, the new HR-V is set to arrive at Honda dealerships in the US in summer 2022. It's been a full seven years since we first drove the original HR-V, all the way back in 2015. Then, Honda's compact SUV promised something relatively unusual in its rapidly-growing segment, with a starting price under $20k and ingenious packaging strategies borrowed from its Fit hatchback sibling.

Fast forward to 2022, though, and the category is altogether more competitive. Small, affordable crossovers are far more prevalent, and sales have only increased. Honda's second-generation HR-V needs to raise its game, and for that the automaker has turned to its award-winning Civic for some underlying magic.