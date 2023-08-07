5 Cars That Honda Should Have Never Discontinued

The world's largest and most profitable automobile manufacturers are not immune to mistakes in their decision-making from time to time. Volkswagen was fined billions of dollars after the Dieselgate scandal, and Tesla is now facing growing concerns regarding its autopilot systems.

Honda is no exception. The world's seventh-largest automaker racked up $126 billion in global sales last year, clearing more than $5 billion in profits. But even given that undeniable financial success, Honda has a track record of ending the production of some popular and distinctive vehicles, ranging from economical subcompacts to practical gear haulers to exciting yet street-friendly supercars.

One thing Honda's discontinued vehicles have in common is that they are sorely missed among the boring cookie-cutter bubble cars on the road today. Let's take a look at a handful of the models that Honda has given up on, and examine the reasons why the automaker saw fit to stop production of these once-beloved machines.