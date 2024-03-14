10 Iconic Movie And TV Cars Ranked Slowest To Fastest
Ever wondered which movie car is the ultimate ride? These iconic automobiles range from elegant cruisers to powerful muscle cars that purr, roar, and shift gears. Many have become much more than just moving props on wheels — some are outright living legends!
Sleek Astons ooze sophistication, Mustangs snarl with raw power, and even Herbie the Love Bug charms with a wink of its headlights. From the classic Beetle to the ahead-of-its-time KITT, each ride is remembered for its personality, showing moviegoers that sometimes the raddest characters might have four wheels and a heart of chrome. These famous cars are more than just a way to get stars from one place to another, as they've captured the minds of people across the globe with their character and flair.
What if we put these legendary vehicles to the test on a virtual racetrack? When stripped of their Hollywood narratives and stunt drivers, which car in the real world would reign supreme? Imagine a showdown where these mechanical marvels could showcase their true capabilities. Fasten your seatbelt as we rank 10 of the most beloved movie and TV cars, from slowest to fastest, in a thrilling race for automotive supremacy.
10. Ecto-1 (Ghostbusters): 90 mph
Ecto-1 is a symbol of paranormal extermination that was first seen in the 1984 film "Ghostbusters." With an estimated top speed of 90 mph, this modified 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance wasn't built for speed. However, its importance lies in its functionality rather than its velocity, as this vehicle served as a headquarters on wheels for the Ghostbusters. The audience loved the flashy lights and blaring sirens of the Ecto-1, and the car still brings nostalgia and a sense of adventure to fans all over the world.
The Ecto-1 was equipped with not only cutting-edge technology to catch ghosts but also some wit and humor, which was represented in the Ghostbusters' willingness to take on any supernatural threat. All of this helped the Ecto-1 become more than just a movie prop. Its unique look and famous roles in movies, animated shows, and comics have made Ecto-1 one of the most iconic movie cars of all time.
As a result, fans around the world love the Ecto-1. Even though it is the slowest on our list, it proves that the true measure of a car's greatness lies not in its speed but in its spirit — no pun intended.
9. DeLorean DMC-12 (Back to the Future): 110 mph
Next on our list is the DeLorean DMC-12, featured in the "Back to the Future" movies. This car was a time machine that defied the laws of physics and imagination. It came with its distinct gull-wing doors and futuristic design. This stainless steel machine took viewers on a journey through time that was guided by the ingenious Dr. Emmett Brown. The DeLorean DMC-12 is the iconic centerpiece of the "Back to the Future" trilogy, embodying the boundless possibilities of adventure and exploration.
In the 1985 film "Back to the Future" and its two sequels the most important power of the DeLorean was its ability to move through time. However, in the real world, it isn't exactly the fastest car on the road, topping out at around 110 mph. Notwithstanding, DeLorean has become iconic among fans worldwide as it is associated with the escapades of Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown.
Its sleek looks — combined, of course, with its ability to travel across time — have inspired generations of fans, making the DeLorean a symbol of imagination and possibility. While the remaining "Back to the Future" DeLoreans are scattered around the world, their existence represents a belief in filmmaking magic that never fades away.
8. 1963 Volkswagen Beetle (The Love Bug): 115 mph
Herbie was the Volkswagen Beetle with a heart of gold and a penchant for mischief in 1968's "The Love Bug" and its various follow-ups. While Herbie proved exceptionally resourceful as a race car, its ability to think independently was what truly made it stand out. Herbie showed emotions by honking its horn, flashing its lights, and getting itself out of tricky situations by taking the wheel during a race. Imagine a car that not only races with professionals but also celebrates a victory with a toot of its horn!
While several Volkswagen Beetles were used to portray Herbie, the fastest was fitted with a Porsche engine and could reach speeds as high as 115 mph in the top gear. The unique features of this classic Volkswagen Beetle, such as its round headlights and iconic racing stripes, make it instantly recognizable. According to D23, home of the Official Disney Fan Club, a total of 21 Volkswagen Beetles were used during the filming. Each car was customized for its role, whether it was reaching high speeds on the track or performing hilarious stunts.
Herbie's adventures became a pop culture phenomenon. After "The Love Bug," the adventures continued in sequels like 1974's "Herbie Rides Again" and 1980's "Herbie Goes Bananas." Beyond that, a TV show titled "Herbie, the Love Bug" brought Herbie's escapades to the small screen for five episodes in 1982.
7. 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am (Smokey and the Bandit): 120 mph
Next on the list is the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from "Smokey and the Bandit." This sleek muscle car represented freedom and defiance. With breathtaking escapades and plenty of high-speed chases, this car won audiences over. The Trans Am's adventures of dodging authorities or smuggling illegal goods brought a lot of excitement to the silver screens. In fact, the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is capable of doing speeds of 120 mph on the highway, helping it leave a trail of dust behind it as it sped away from officers chasing it.
After "Smokey and the Bandit" became popular, there was a sudden upsurge in demand for Pontiac Trans Am. Soon, these cars became a collector's item across the globe. The Pontiac Trans Am went from being a popular movie car to an automotive legend. Its image became typical of rebellion and adventure after its exploits on screen. However, Pontiac faced some difficulties over the years and the Pontiac Trans Am eventually went extinct, fading into obscurity as a relic of a bygone era.
6. 1974 Dodge Monaco (The Blues Brothers): 120 mph
The Bluesmobile is a 1974 Dodge Monaco featured in the 1980 movie "The Blues Brothers" that has since become one of the most iconic Dodge police cars featured on film. Running at a top speed of 120 mph, it became the ultimate getaway vehicle for the Blues brothers, Jake and Elwood. Not only that, but it was also turned into a symbol of wild adventure, rollicking music, and memorable comedy.
Incredible enough, over 100 vehicles were wrecked during the filming of "The Blues Brothers." From jumping over a raised drawbridge to even back-flipping, the film went beyond its bounds to bring to the audience high-octane entertainment. The production of "The Blues Brothers" pushed the limits of stunt work and car chases, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.
Even today, the 1974 Dodge Monaco Bluesmobile is a tribute to the power of film to immortalize vehicles and capture the imagination of generations.
5. 1968 Ford Mustang GT (Bullitt): 122 mph
The historic Ford Mustang GT caught the attention of audiences around the world in the renowned 1968 film "Bullitt." Deftly handled by Steve McQueen in an unforgettable automotive pursuit through San Francisco's complex byways, the Mustang GT captivated moviegoers with its raw power and eye-catching aesthetic.
With a maximum speed of 122 mph, the Ford Mustang GT may not claim the top spot for velocity on our list. However, it remains a formidable presence on the highways. Its raw power and aggressive styling make it a standout choice for those seeking both performance and iconic design. In fact, in 2020 the Ford Mustang GT featured in "Bullitt" commanded a remarkable $3.7 million at auction, showcasing the everlasting impact of McQueen's legendary ride.
The Ford Mustang GT's appeal is a testament to its unique blend of speed, style, and cinematic glory. It is not just a car — it is a piece of American history that continues to inspire enthusiasts and collectors around the world.
4. KITT - 1982 Pontiac Trans Am (Knight Rider): 124 mph
KITT is a 1982 Pontiac Trans Am filled with advanced technology whose unique personality sets it apart. As the flagship vehicle of Knight Industries Two Thousand — KITT for short — it stands out from regular cars. It is Michael Knight's quintessential crime-fighting partner. KITT can reach top speeds of 124 mph, navigating cities while evading pursuers with agility and precision.
In the TV show "Knight Rider," KITT stood out as the star. It had amazing tech such as artificial intelligence (after all, KITT was a talking car), turbo speed, and it could drive itself. Even though KITT looked like a normal car, the exact specifications of its enhancements were a secret.
KITT's sleek, ahead-of-its-time styling and range of high-tech features fascinated viewers and inspired enthusiasts. Its lasting appeal inspired toys, video games, and movie remakes, cementing its place in '80s nostalgia.
3. 1967 Chevrolet Impala (Supernatural): 130 mph
Let's now hop on a spooky adventure with the Winchester siblings from "Supernatural," Sam and Dean, in their legendary 1967 Chevrolet Impala, fondly dubbed Baby. Cruising at a maximum velocity of 130 mph, the 1967 Chevrolet Impala demonstrates that it is more than a car as it rambles down American backroads chasing the paranormal. Time and time again, it proves itself a dependable tool in the Winchester sibling's arsenal as they combat evil and mythical creatures while finding a route to the gates of Hell and beyond.
Breaking away from its fundamental role as just a mode of transportation, the 1967 Chevrolet Impala is adored by enthusiasts for its classic aesthetics and infallible faithfulness. Fans have spent years hunting down 1967 Chevy Impalas and turning them into replicas of the show's iconic car. This surge in demand has significantly raised the value of these sedans, which previously lacked widespread appeal.
2. General Lee – 1969 Dodge Charger (The Dukes of Hazzard): 135 mph
In the heart of Hazzard County, the General Lee, a 1969 Dodge Charger, blazed a trail with its vivid orange exterior. Front and center in "The Dukes of Hazzard," this powerhouse of a car embodied rebellion and adrenaline-fueled excitement.
Reaching top speed at around 135 mph, the General Lee was actually depicted by a huge number of Dodge Chargers. Remarkably, more than 300 Chargers met their fate throughout the show's six seasons, sacrificed to the demands of intense stunt work. However, those breathtaking leaps over streams and through barns immortalized General Lee's legacy in TV history.
The General Lee's legacy represents a complex and now controversial piece of television history, but each jump and slide across Hazzard County showcased the car's abilities and cemented its place as an iconic symbol. As such, the General Lee remains a beloved car for many nostalgic TV fans.
1. 1963 Aston Martin DB5 (Goldfinger): 150 mph
At the top of our list of fast iconic movie cars is the Aston Martin DB5, which is memorable for its connection with James Bond. It is seen in the movie "Goldfinger," which was released in 1964, where it served as a representation of both the lifestyle of the rich and cutting-edge spy work. This is because it was loaded with high-tech gadgets and gizmos like machine guns and ejector seats, courtesy of Q, embodying the ultimate in luxury and covert operations.
According to Aston Martin, the DB5 was capable of reaching speeds of 150 mph. This was enough for Aston Martin to claim that DB5 was the fastest four-seat grand tourer in the world when it was first released. The model has proven its class not only to its contemporaries, but also to people of the following generations thanks to its timeless design and unmatched sophistication.
Whether it was being used in the daring spy adventures of James Bond or driven down a free-flowing coastline cruise, the Aston Martin DB5 was the epitome of sophistication and unrivaled elegance. Its legacy continues to captivate automotive enthusiasts and cinema fans alike, making it a timeless symbol of style and performance.