10 Classic Muscle Cars That Made It To The Movies

A couple of enduring cultural icons born and raised in the United States are the Hollywood movie and the Muscle Car. While these things exist in other countries and on other continents, few have the enduring appeal of those originating from California and Michigan. Fortunately, as the so-called land of opportunity, we have a seemingly endless array of muscle cars and movies to enjoy, with a wide range of both spanning the decades. However, while the most iconic muscle cars that tend to be the most sought-after models hail from the late '60s, movies starring these cars span the ages.

While movies and muscle cars each stand as potential subjects of study and critique, the combination of the two can lead to heated debate over whose is the favorite and which is best. With such names as McQueen, McConaughey, and Reynolds coming up alongside Mustang, Chevelle, and Camaro, the one certain thing is everyone will have their favorite. Furthermore, a good muscle car is always a good way to keep more eyes on screens, and they often serve as an uncredited character. You may have a preference for Ford or Chevy just as you may prefer Spielberg over Scorcese.

Regardless, here are 10 classic muscle cars that made it to the movies.