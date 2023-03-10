This Is Where The Mustang From 'Gone In 60 Seconds' Is Today
The 2000 Hollywood remake of "Gone in 60 Seconds" produced one of cinema's most iconic movie cars. The original film, directed by H.B. Toby Haliki and released in cinemas in 1974, featured a 1971 Mustang fastback in pale yellow paint. Meanwhile, the remake starring Nicholas Cage, Angelina Jolie, and Robert Duvall had a 1967 Ford Mustang as its hero car, more popularly referred to in car culture as the mythical "Eleanor." Instead of wearing that tired, old yellow paint, Eleanor came crashing into the minds and hearts of audiences with its iconic "Pepper Gray" paint, racing stripes, and custom body kit.
The "Gone in 60 Seconds" production team had 11 Eleanor cars built for filming — all courtesy of hot rod designer Steve Stanford, the legendary Chip Foose, and Cinema Vehicle Services (CVS). Five of the 11 cars were the "hero cars" during filming, and three ended production in one piece.
'Eleanor' heading to auction
The Eleanor hero car with VIN# 7R02C179710 hit the hammer at Mecum Auctions Indianapolis in 2013 for a staggering $1.1 million. The site claims it was Nicholas Cage's primary beauty car that appeared in movie posters, promotional materials, and close-up shots of the film. This Mustang came with its original fiberglass body kit, PIAA driving lights, power steering, coilover suspension, 17-inch Cobra-style wheels, and four-wheel disk brakes.
Meanwhile, the custom Mustang interior features an Autometer Sport Comp Monster tachometer, a non-functional nitrous injection kit, and that groovy "Go-Baby-Go" shift button for the drivetrain's line lock and the engine's nitro system. The car was in a private collection since filming ended, and sold at auction in "movie-used condition with minor touch-ups." It features a 351W/400 HP Ford crate engine and a four-speed manual gearbox.
However, the Eleanor movie car sold in 2013 resurfaced at Chrome Cars, a classic car dealer in Germany. Before that, another of the surviving three movie cars went to auction in 2020 at Kissimmee and sold for $852,000, and we can't understand why it sold for less than its hero car brethren. It came with a working NOS system (that adds up to 125 horsepower), a blueprint HiPo 351 cubic inch V8 engine, MSD ignition, an Edelbrock intake manifold, and a Tremec five-speed manual transmission, among many other upgrades.