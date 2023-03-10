This Is Where The Mustang From 'Gone In 60 Seconds' Is Today

The Eleanor hero car with VIN# 7R02C179710 hit the hammer at Mecum Auctions Indianapolis in 2013 for a staggering $1.1 million. The site claims it was Nicholas Cage's primary beauty car that appeared in movie posters, promotional materials, and close-up shots of the film. This Mustang came with its original fiberglass body kit, PIAA driving lights, power steering, coilover suspension, 17-inch Cobra-style wheels, and four-wheel disk brakes.

Meanwhile, the custom Mustang interior features an Autometer Sport Comp Monster tachometer, a non-functional nitrous injection kit, and that groovy "Go-Baby-Go" shift button for the drivetrain's line lock and the engine's nitro system. The car was in a private collection since filming ended, and sold at auction in "movie-used condition with minor touch-ups." It features a 351W/400 HP Ford crate engine and a four-speed manual gearbox.

pasicevo/Shutterstock

However, the Eleanor movie car sold in 2013 resurfaced at Chrome Cars, a classic car dealer in Germany. Before that, another of the surviving three movie cars went to auction in 2020 at Kissimmee and sold for $852,000, and we can't understand why it sold for less than its hero car brethren. It came with a working NOS system (that adds up to 125 horsepower), a blueprint HiPo 351 cubic inch V8 engine, MSD ignition, an Edelbrock intake manifold, and a Tremec five-speed manual transmission, among many other upgrades.