The 10 Rarest Cars In Nicolas Cage's Car Collection

Nicolas Cage was at one point one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, with a string of blockbuster hits to his name. From his thrilling car chases across Los Angeles in the iconic movie car in "Gone in 60 Seconds," to his personal favorite performance in "Leaving Las Vegas," Cage had millions of moviegoers hooked to the big screen. His successive hit roles reportedly netted him more than $150 million between 1996 and 2011, and he spent a lot of that cash acquiring a very enviable collection of sports cars (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Cage developed a reputation for having excellent automotive tastes with many of his purchases being rare, desirable classics with low mileage and distinguished histories. Unfortunately, he had a run-in with the IRS that resulted in him having to sell many of his prized vehicles to pay Uncle Sam, but it appears he's now back to solvency. These 10 cars are among the rarest vehicles to pass through Cage's collection over the years, with many of them now worth even more eye-watering sums than the actor paid for them.