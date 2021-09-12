Plum Crazy 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T goes to auction

Back in the 60s and 70s, no one who purchased some of the most iconic muscle cars we have today knew they would be worth so much money in the future. Collectors routinely pay massive amounts of money for classic sports cars like Mustangs, Camaros, and Dodge models. Right now, some of the most popular muscle cars of the 70s bringing the biggest money at auction come from Dodge.

A perfect example is this 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T heading to auction with Mecum in Chattanooga next month. This car has a lot going for it, particularly that it’s a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, one of the most highly desired muscle cars ever produced. It’s also covered in one of the most iconic paint colors that Dodge produced in the era called Plum Crazy.

Adding to the rare nature of the car is that it has a 440 cubic inch V-8 engine under the hood. This car will certainly sell for massive amounts of money. The big V-8 is backed up by a four-speed manual transmission that features a Hurst Pistol Grip shifter.

The car is optioned with dual exhaust and a 3.54 Track Pak rear end. It sounds like someone optioned this car for drag racing when it was new. It also features color-key mirrors and the iconic black longitudinal R/T stripes. Another cool touch for the car is factory could hold down pins and Rallye wheels.

Everything on the car’s exterior looks brand-new, just as it did the day it rolled off the assembly line. The interior is just as clean and has black high back seats and a black interior. It will be no surprise if this car brings well into the six-figure range when the gavel finally drops.