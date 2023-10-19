10 Of The Most Iconic Chrysler, Plymouth And Dodge Police Cars Ever Made

Few machines roaming the world's streets are as ubiquitous and recognizable as the police car. Adopted early in the history of the automobile as a reliable and efficient means of getting officers on the streets they are tasked with patrolling, the police car has become a tool of the trade and an integral part of the job. However, police cars are generally not purpose-built specialty vehicles but standard production models adapted for police service, which makes them often a popular model straight from the showroom.

And while they take many forms across the world, American police cars tend to be a unique breed. Furthermore, while Ford and Chevrolet have both produced police cars for decades, those from the Chrysler Corporation have dominated the scene at different points over the decades, making them particularly recognizable.

The Chrysler Corporation, now part of Stellantis, has been making cars since the 1920s, acquiring brands such as Dodge and DeSoto along the way. As one of "The Big Three," Chrysler and its Dodge and Plymouth brands have accounted for a substantial portion of auto sales in North America as well as a not insignificant measure of sales elsewhere.

With such a dominant position in the industry, Chrysler vehicles, also often referred to as Mopar, represent some of the most common vehicles on the road, including police models. These officer-driven Mopar vehicles have been among the most iconic cars on the road. Here are 10 of the most iconic of them all.