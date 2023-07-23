Why Dodge Discontinued The Ramcharger, Its First SUV

Just about everyone is familiar with Ford's long-running second-generation Bronco — most famously, a white Bronco that was driven in a low-speed police chase in 1994 with O.J. Simpson as a passenger. Nowadays, a modern interpretation is a wildly popular off-road alternative to the Jeep Wrangler.

Chevy's Blazer is slightly less well-known but still in the lexicon of auto enthusiasts. Before it was an underwhelming SUV targeted at rental car company fleets, it was a rugged pickup truck-based SUV with a fully removable fiberglass roof. Limited to two doors, these utilitarian machines really put the "sport" in sport utility vehicle.

Oft-forgotten for nearly 20 years, Dodge also marketed a durable, capable SUV called the Ramcharger beginning in 1974. Like the early Blazers, the Ramcharger had a fully removable hardtop, including the portion above the front seats. Dodge continued this tradition until 1980. The design was changed so only the roof section behind the front seats was removable (similar to the Blazer and Bronco), greatly reducing the fun factor. A fabric convertible top with roll-up vinyl windows was also available for the first-gen Ramcharger as a dealer accessory.