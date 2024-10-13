Every Lexus Hybrid & EV You Can Buy In 2024 Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive

Virtually every major manufacturer offers at least one hybrid or electric vehicle in its lineup, but few luxury brands offer as comprehensive a range of EV options as Lexus. From its entry level premium models right up to its six figure, range-topping limousines, the Japanese brand gives buyers hybrid or EV options for the majority of models in its lineup. That means said buyers can afford to be picky when it comes to options and pricing knowing that there's a model in Lexus' dealerships that should offer just what they're looking for.

We've ranked every hybrid and electric vehicle in the current lineup by price to help buyers compare the differences between each. As of this writing, some of the brand's cars remain 2024 models, while others are currently offered as 2025 model years. Prices shown represent the starting MSRP for each model as listed by Lexus, and don't include destination fees, dealership fees, or extras.