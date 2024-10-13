Every Lexus Hybrid & EV You Can Buy In 2024 Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive
Virtually every major manufacturer offers at least one hybrid or electric vehicle in its lineup, but few luxury brands offer as comprehensive a range of EV options as Lexus. From its entry level premium models right up to its six figure, range-topping limousines, the Japanese brand gives buyers hybrid or EV options for the majority of models in its lineup. That means said buyers can afford to be picky when it comes to options and pricing knowing that there's a model in Lexus' dealerships that should offer just what they're looking for.
We've ranked every hybrid and electric vehicle in the current lineup by price to help buyers compare the differences between each. As of this writing, some of the brand's cars remain 2024 models, while others are currently offered as 2025 model years. Prices shown represent the starting MSRP for each model as listed by Lexus, and don't include destination fees, dealership fees, or extras.
2025 Lexus UX Hybrid – $37,515
The entry level hybrid model in the current Lexus range is the UX Hybrid, which features an electrically-assisted 2.0L four-cylinder engine making 196 horsepower. It's the only Lexus hybrid model available under $40,000, with the front-wheel drive variant of the car being the cheapest. Opting for all-wheel drive adds a premium of around $1,600.
Several trims are available, with the cheapest being the UX 300h. The UX 300h Premium is the next step up in the range, followed by the UX 300h F Sport Design. The UX 300h F Sport Handling trim tops out the range, and as the name suggests its main improvements focus around handling –- power output remains the same across all trims, as does efficiency. Front-wheel drive cars achieve a combined 43 mpg, while all-wheel drive cars get 42 mpg.
Despite being the most affordable hybrid model, the UX Hybrid doesn't compromise on safety features. It comes as standard with Lexus' Safety System+ 3.0, which includes road sign assist, radar-assisted cruise control, and an automatic emergency braking system, among other features.
2025 Lexus ES Hybrid – $44,615
Buyers of Lexus' most affordable hybrid sedan get a range of five trims to choose from, with the ES 300h being the entry level option. From there, the ES 300h F Sport design trim adds a slightly sportier feel to the car, while the next step up, the Luxury trim, adds a wider range of upscale features. The ES 300h F Sport Handling trim is designed to be the sharpest to drive in the ES Hybrid range, while the ES 300h Ultra Luxury takes the crown as the priciest trim.
Regardless of trim, the car features a hybrid 2.5L four-cylinder engine making 215 horsepower. Unlike many of the brand's hybrid SUVs, no all-wheel drive option is available for the ES hybrid. Instead, it's front-wheel drive only. All-wheel drive is available, however, for non-hybrid variants of the ES. The hybrid powertrain is mated to an e-CVT, which helps keep its fuel usage as frugal as possible. Official figures remain the same across all trims — the ES Hybrid achieves an estimated 44 mpg combined, 44 mpg on the highway, and 43 mpg in the city.
2025 Lexus NX Hybrid – $46,300
The compact SUV space is a competitive one, but buyers looking for an efficient, ergonomically designed model should find the Lexus NX Hybrid stands out from the crowd. It's a step below the RX in the lineup, offering similarly generous levels of equipment but slightly less cargo space and headroom than its pricier lineup sibling. Buyers can choose between hybrid and non-hybrid variants of the NX, and those opting for the latter get three trims to choose from. A plug-in hybrid NX is also available, but it's considered a separate model by Lexus and so is discussed later.
The three hybrid NX variants are the base NX 350h AWD, followed by the NX 350h Premium AWD and NX 350h Luxury AWD. All three come with a hybrid 2.5L four-cylinder engine churning out a combined 240 horsepower. This results in identical performance figures. The car's 0-60 mph time of 7.2 seconds is relatively leisurely compared to its rivals -– and even compared to some non-hybrid variants of the NX -– but then no one should be buying an NX Hybrid for its straight line prowess. Instead, buyer focus will invariably be on efficiency, and the car delivers on that front, offering a combined 39 mpg.
2024 Lexus RX Hybrid – $52,100
As one of the best-known names in its lineup, Lexus can't afford to drop the ball when it comes to the RX. Thankfully, the latest iteration of the popular SUV remains a competitive choice, combining improved efficiency figures with the brand's latest safety features and renowned build quality. The RX Hybrid starts at just over $52,000 (excluding fees) for the 2024 model year, although in higher spec trims, it can quickly become a lot pricier.
The cheapest hybrid trim available is the RX 350h AWD, followed by the RX 350h Premium AWD. Another $2,000 or so gets buyers the RX 350h Premium+ AWD, while the RX 350h Luxury AWD represents a further $5,000 leap in price, nudging the car's MSRP past $60,000. Plug-in hybrid and performance versions of the RX are also offered by Lexus, but both of these are considered separate models and so we will discuss them in their own sections.
2024 Lexus RZ – $55,175
Lexus only has one pure electric vehicle in its lineup — the RZ. In base-spec form, it produces 201 horsepower, but higher trims get a boost to 308 horsepower. The cheapest variant is the RZ 300e Premium, which starts at just over $55,000 (excluding fees), while stepping up to the RZ 300x Luxury will require an additional premium of almost $6,000. Sitting within a few hundred dollars of the latter is the RZ 450e Premium AWD, which benefits from the aforementioned horsepower boost, while the RZ 450e Luxury AWD rounds out the range.
Range varies considerably between trims, with the base-spec RZ variant offering the highest manufacturer estimated range figure. It's capable of traveling up to 266 miles between charges, with that figure decreasing to just 196 miles for the range-topping trim. That's a considerable amount below the best performers in the segment, but should be more than enough for buyers looking for an all-electric urban runabout.
2025 Lexus NX Plug-In Hybrid EV – $62,415
The NX Plug-In Hybrid EV commands a premium over hybrid variants of the car, but the payoff is an all-electric range of up to 37 miles and the fastest acceleration time of any NX variant. Much like the NX Hybrid, the NX Plug-In Hybrid EV receives a 2.5L four-cylinder engine, but the enhanced electric capabilities mean that combined system output is boosted to 304 horsepower. It's available in two trims: the NX 450h+ AWD trim is the base plug-in variant, while the NX 450h+ F Sport Handling AWD trim is the pricier of the two and the priciest NX trim period.
The top-spec trim's starting MSRP of $63,505 is a significant ask for a compact SUV. For that price, both larger Lexus hybrids and the brand's all-electric crossover are available. However, this is still the brand's cheapest plug-in hybrid vehicle. Plug-in versions of both the larger RX and TX SUVs are also offered, but both come with a substantially higher price tag.
2024 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance – $64,100
With 366 horsepower on offer, the Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance is the most potent variant of the RX, but also one of the priciest. SlashGear's review of the 2023 model year car dubbed it "too much of everything," highlighting how our test vehicle's sticker price was higher than a Porsche Macan yet fell short of its German competition in a few key areas. Among those was the car's suite of safety features -– our tester found them too intrusive, being overly sensitive to the point where they became annoying while on the road.
However, we found the car's handling to be generally commendable, even if the steering wasn't the best in class. As expected, Lexus' overall fit and finish throughout the cabin was also consistently high. However, the RX 500h F Sport Performance's significant price increase over the standard RX Hybrid still makes it a niche offering, and value-oriented buyers might be better off looking elsewhere in the brand's lineup.
2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport Performance – $69,350
While the more affordable part of the TX lineup doesn't include a hybrid option, the SUV does offer a handful of hybrid variants at the top end of its trim list. Among them is the TX 500h F Sport Performance, which clocks in at a little north of $70,000 when fees are accounted for. It's available as a choice of two trims, either the TX 500h F Sport Performance Premium AWD or the TX 500h F Sport Performance Luxury AWD.
Both are a mouthful to say out loud, and both feature a hybrid 2.4L four-cylinder engine making a combined 366 horsepower. Despite the extra ponies under the hood, the car remains relatively efficient for its segment, with a combined rating of 27 mpg. Its 0-60 mph time is officially quoted as 6.1 seconds, or 0.2 seconds slower than the plug-in hybrid variant of the TX. However, buyers considering the plug-in hybrid will have to be prepared for another price hike over the F Sport Performance.
2024 Lexus RX Plug-In Hybrid EV – $70,580
The RX Plug-In Hybrid EV is the most expensive variant of the brand's popular SUV, with only one configuration available. It offers a 304 horsepower 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid powertrain and up to 37 miles of all-electric range, but at a price that might well put off some buyers. Its officially quoted 83 mpge rating makes it significantly more fuel sipping than any other variant in the RX range, particularly for drivers who spend most of their time doing shorter trips.
It's also as well equipped as buyers would expect given its price tag, with all the trappings of the Luxury Lexus trims available as standard. However, that can't hide the fact that this is still an RX with a price tag well in excess of $70,000 once fees have been taken into account. There are a lot of other luxury SUVs on the market for that money, and the regular RX Hybrid starts from around $18,000 less.
2024 Lexus TX Plug-In Hybrid – $78,050
Offering more space than its RX stablemate but at an even higher price point, the Lexus TX Plug-In Hybrid is the brand's most expensive plug-in vehicle as of this writing. The TX is a new model for the 2024 model year, and adds to what was already a comprehensive lineup of Lexus SUVs. It's far from a bargain, but then it's not the most expensive SUV in Lexus' range either –- that honor instead goes to the LX, which can easily reach into six-figure territory. However, the LX is not available in hybrid or electric form.
The TX acts as a middle ground for buyers, offering family hauling space without too eye watering a price tag. The $78,050 TX Plug-In Hybrid somewhat diminishes the value element of the model, especially since the base non-hybrid TX starts at around $55,000, but buyers do get the advantage of up to 33 miles of all-electric range in exchange for the extra cash. It also packs a 3.5L hybrid V6 powertrain under the hood rather than the four-cylinder engine available in cheaper models, and pushes out a combined 404 horsepower. It's an appealing package, then, albeit one that requires significant extra investment over the non-hybrid TX.
2024 Lexus LC Hybrid – $103,100
It might have been on the market for several years now, but the passage of time hasn't diminished the Lexus LC's visual impact. Arguably, this is the best looking car in the brand's current lineup, and with its hybrid engine, is more efficient than it might seem too. Lexus quotes an official combined rating of 29 mpg from the electrically assisted V6 engine. The non-hybrid 2024 LC 500 boasts a 5.0L V8, which SlashGear found to be the more enjoyable of the two variants, but also predictably less efficient.
Therein lies the issue with the LC Hybrid -– it might be notably better in terms of fuel consumption, but anyone who's particularly set on buying the most frugal car possible isn't going to be looking for a V6 grand tourer anyway. The V8 version of the car is undoubtedly the better drivers' car, and it's marginally cheaper too. Buyers clearly aren't sold on the electrified variant, as in 2023, a measly 2% of LC sales were of the hybrid variant. Lexus' range of hybrid and electric vehicles is generally a competitive one, but the LC Hybrid isn't one of the high points — at least not while the V8-powered LC remains in its lineup.
2024 Lexus LS Hybrid – $115,560
The latest Lexus LS offers range-topping luxury and — in the case of the LS Hybrid — a range topping price to boot. The non-hybrid variant of the brand's flagship sedan starts at a little over $80,000 excluding fees, but buyers of the hybrid variant will be looking at a bill of at least $115,560. That price gets them a drop in power compared to the non-hybrid too, with 354 horsepower on offer compared to the 416 horsepower of the cheaper car.
Debuting back in the late '80s, the original LS helped catapult the Lexus brand onto the global stage and changed the luxury car segment in the process. The latest iteration of the line isn't anywhere near as revolutionary, but after putting it through its paces, SlashGear found much of the original's DNA to still be present. It's understated compared to many of its rivals, but retains the same refinement and attention to detail that made it famous in the first place. However, both the hybrid and non-hybrid variants offer the same understated appeal, making the significantly higher price tag of the hybrid a tricky pill to swallow.