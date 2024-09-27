Lexus RX Vs. NX: What's The Difference Between These Models?
Lexus is a Toyota-owned luxury automotive brand but it's definitely more than just that. Lexus is also highly regarded amongst automotive enthusiasts and car journalists for the reliability of its models, the high level of customer service at their dealerships, and the impressive build quality that goes into their products. With a broad range of available automobiles, that means you can get Lexus service and quality in pretty much any size or shape you want.
Lexus offers six SUVs to choose from: the UX, NX, RX, TX, GX, and LX. A bit confusing, right? Getting all those letters figured out can be a bit of a mess, so let's break it down a bit. The smallest of the Lexus SUVs is the UX, followed by the NX and then the RX –- they're each a bit larger than the last one. Then, there's the TX, GX, and LX, which are all a bit larger still.
Their dimensions aren't the only thing that separates these Lexus SUVs, though. Price, efficiency, cargo space, and fuel economy levels vary between each of them. Keeping things relatively simple, though, let's break down what separates just two of Lexus' SUVs –- the NX and the RX.
Lexus NX: Above entry level
The entry-level UX is essentially an upscale subcompact SUV that offers a good amount of equipment for the money. The Lexus NX, however, is a step up, starting at $41,765 (including destination fee) and topping out well above $60k. At 183.5 inches long, the NX qualifies as a compact SUV, offering 22.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. Fold the seats down, and cargo space increases to 46.9 cubic feet – a respectable number for the class.
The NX, like the rest of Lexus' SUV lineup, is available with quite a bit of selection. It has 11 trim levels and four different powertrains, all with their own appeal. The standard 2.5-liter engine available in the NX 250 puts out 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy ratings for the 2.5-liter engine are as high as 28 mpg combined. The NX 350 uses a more powerful 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 275 horsepower. As you might expect, fuel economy drops a bit with the more powerful engine, topping out at 24 mpg combined, according to the EPA.
Two hybrids are also available –- the NX 350h and the NX450h+. The 350h puts out a combined 240 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque with an impressive 39 mpg combined rating from the EPA. The 450h+ is a plug-in hybrid that offers a robust 304 horsepower, 37 miles of EV range and, after that, a fuel economy rating of 36 mpg.
The RX: Lexus' long-standing SUV
The popular Lexus RX was launched in 1998, making it the brand's oldest SUV nameplate. It's also one of the best-selling models in Lexus' lineup. Pricing hasn't been released for the 2025 RX, but 2024 models start at around $50,000, with top models priced above $70,000. The RX measures 192.5 inches long from nose to tail, 9" longer than the NX. The RX offers more legroom and headroom than the NX, as well as more cargo space behind the rear seats, with 29.6 cubic feet of storage. The NX, however, does beat the RX for cargo space when the seats are folded –- the RX offers 46.2 cubic feet of storage.
Like the NX, the RX has multiple powertrains to choose from, including a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid at the top of the range. The standard four-cylinder engine on the RX 350 produces 275 horsepower –- the same amount as the NX 350. Fuel economy for the RX 350 tops out at 25 mpg combined. Three other powertrain levels are offered: the 350h, 450h+, and the 500h. The 350h makes 246 horsepower and returns an EPA estimate of 36 mpg combined -– slightly less than the NX 350h. The hybrid 500h pumps things up to 366 horsepower with a fuel economy rating of 27 mpg combined, but the 304-horsepower, plug-in 450h+ will likely be more appealing to fuel-savers with a fuel economy estimate of 35 mpg combined and 35 miles of EV-only range.
Picking the right small Lexus SUV for your needs
There's a lot of overlap between the Lexus NX and RX. They share a few powertrains and will provide a lot of the same utility. Fuel economy is broadly similar, and their plug-in hybrid powertrains offer about the same electric-only range. The RX, however, is more spacious for passengers and feels a bit more premium on the inside. There is a difference in overall cargo space that was mentioned earlier, but it's a small trade-off for the extra legroom and headroom the RX provides.
The NX, on the other hand, is a bit less expensive. Sure, it's still available with all sorts of luxury packages and upscale equipment, but you can get the luxury Lexus experience with a lower starting point. In our drive of the NX 350h, we noted that it still had impressive driving dynamics, despite its limited footprint and restricted interior space.
If you're buying an SUV for the family, opting for the RX might be the better choice, but if your transportation of back-seat passengers is limited to weekend getaways with pals, the NX won't feel like a bad choice.