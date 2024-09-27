Lexus RX Vs. NX: What's The Difference Between These Models?

Lexus is a Toyota-owned luxury automotive brand but it's definitely more than just that. Lexus is also highly regarded amongst automotive enthusiasts and car journalists for the reliability of its models, the high level of customer service at their dealerships, and the impressive build quality that goes into their products. With a broad range of available automobiles, that means you can get Lexus service and quality in pretty much any size or shape you want.

Lexus offers six SUVs to choose from: the UX, NX, RX, TX, GX, and LX. A bit confusing, right? Getting all those letters figured out can be a bit of a mess, so let's break it down a bit. The smallest of the Lexus SUVs is the UX, followed by the NX and then the RX –- they're each a bit larger than the last one. Then, there's the TX, GX, and LX, which are all a bit larger still.

Their dimensions aren't the only thing that separates these Lexus SUVs, though. Price, efficiency, cargo space, and fuel economy levels vary between each of them. Keeping things relatively simple, though, let's break down what separates just two of Lexus' SUVs –- the NX and the RX.