10 Used Mazda Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

The all-new second-generation Mazda6 launched for the 2009 model year, and while it received praise from both critics and customers for its fresh looks and attractive interior, it did suffer from some teething issues during its first year on sale. According to NHTSA data, the 2009 Mazda6 has required 10 recalls over its lifespan and has been the subject of more than 360 complaints to the agency.

Five of these recalls concern faults with the airbags or related components, while other recalls include a potentially defective door handle and excessive corrosion of a suspension mounting point. Perhaps the strangest recall affecting the car is the 2011 recall regarding fuel tank pressure, with 52,000 examples of the Mazda6 having to undergo remedial work as there was a risk of spiders entering and blocking the canister vent line.

Owner complaints are varied, but a significant proportion mention excessive corrosion, with both the front and rear subframes highlighted as weak points. In some instances, drivers have reported sudden suspension failure while driving which was later found to be caused by excessive corrosion. Alongside the 2009 model year, the 2010 and 2011 model year Mazda6 also suffers from similar reported problems, although neither has been subject to as many complaints as the 2009 model.