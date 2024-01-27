8 Rotary-Powered Cars That We'd Be Shocked To See On The Road

The original Mazda Cosmo Sport of the '60s was the world's first dual-rotary-engine sports car, and it has become highly sought after among collectors. However, later models in the Cosmo line have remained mostly under the radar. The last car to bear the name was marketed under Mazda's luxury sub-brand, Eunos, and debuted in 1990. Much like the original Cosmo Sport, the Eunos Cosmo was a pioneer, being the first production car with a triple-rotor engine. To date, it remains the only roadgoing car to feature such an engine.

As well as its unique powertrain, the Eunos Cosmo also featured technological innovations including the world's first built-in GPS system. Marketed only in Japan, the Eunos Cosmo was designed to be both more luxurious and more powerful than any other Mazda vehicle before it. Its power output was limited by the Japanese automakers' unwritten agreement so, like all of its peers, it was officially rated at 276 horsepower. In reality, it's thought to have been considerably more powerful, with its true output somewhere north of 300 horsepower.

Despite being considered one of the most advanced Japanese cars of its day, the Eunos Cosmo never sold in high numbers, with less than 9,000 examples produced over its production run. While Mazda's other rotary-engined icons are still a common sight across car shows and events, the Eunos Cosmo remains an extremely rare sight outside of Japan.