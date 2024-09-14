10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Honda Civic (New Or Used)

After more than five decades of continuous production, the Honda Civic remains one of the most popular small cars on the market. It has adapted to decades of changing market tastes, winning over owners thanks to its practical nature, fuel-sipping powertrains, and affordable asking price. Honda has done an excellent job of keeping those key attributes unchanged throughout its production lifespan, despite the fact that the car itself has gone through a series of major changes that make the Civic of today a vastly different car to the original.

Buying a new Civic is still a safe bet — the car's wide range of trims and body styles ensures that there's something for everyone, and each is competitively priced against what else is on offer in its segment. Used Civics also remain highly popular for good reason, whether they're one year or 20 years old.

Before you head out to buy one, there are a few things worth knowing about the car that should help you make a more informed choice about exactly which trim or model year to pick. Combining the expertise of SlashGear's hands-on review team with data from industry leading sources, we've put together a roundup of things you need to know before heading to a dealership.