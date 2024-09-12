8 Used Lexus Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

Lexus is actually a division of Toyota, one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world. But unlike its parent company, Lexus targets the luxury end of the automobile market, and it's built a reputation for reliability, comfort, and state-of-the-art technology. But not all its models are created equal, and like with any other brand, buying a used model can be a gamble compared to purchasing new. A used vehicle will have accumulated mileage and wear and tear, which means more potential problems and higher maintenance costs. Even if you get it dirt-cheap, a used car can quickly become more expensive.

Toyota has had a number of recall scandals over the years. For example, in 2013, over a million Toyota vehicles were recalled, including some Lexus models, because there was a chance the airbags would deploy unexpectedly, possibly hurting any passengers in the car. Some other recalls were made due to faulty brake systems, and other mechanical issues like transmission failures or engine problems.

Several Lexus models have gained a reputation for becoming more problematic over time. Of course, everyone's experiences will be different, and you might be lucky enough to score one of these models in great condition, but it's always better to be well-informed before you decide to take the plunge. Let's have a look at some of these models and run down why they may not be the best choice when buying used.

