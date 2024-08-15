Every Car Brand Toyota Owns In 2024

The Toyota Motor Company came into being way back in 1937, and grew at an impressive rate throughout the remainder of the 20th century, expanding into a variety of markets, with several of its numerous endeavors flying under the average person's radar. For instance, Toyota Marine has brought the company's technological and mechanical expertise to the water, and the Toyota Robotics division creates a vast array of machines that help users move through physical and virtual space. Still, Toyota's biggest and most widely-known output is its long-running line of automotive vehicles.

With the creation of the Toyoda Model AA passenger car in 1936, the soon-to-be-founded Toyota was on its path to automobile supremacy. Almost 100 years after its first vehicle was designed, the company has earned its place as the largest car manufacturer in the world. As such, the company now offers a range of different models, and Toyota vehicles have become synonymous with reliability for several reasons. Even more impressive is the fact that Toyota now offers models from multiple brands aside from its own.

These are all of the car brands Toyota Motor Company owns in 2024 and how they wound up under the company umbrella.