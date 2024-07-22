The 5 Worst Toyota Recalls You Need To Know About (Especially If You Own One)

Toyota is known for building vehicles that are immensely dependable, efficient, and powerful without exorbitant price tags. Some of the most reliable Toyota cars ever built include popular models like the Toyota Tundra, Toyota Sienna, and the timeless Toyota Camry. But for everything that's great about Toyota vehicles, there are also a few things that aren't so great.

Recalls, in particular, have plagued the automaker at various points in its history. In the past 20 years alone, Toyota has been forced to recall millions of its cars around the globe. Unfortunately, most of those recalls were issued for pretty serious defects and mechanical flaws. Many of us are familiar with the infamous Takata airbag malfunctions, and lots of us have probably been affected by one of the resulting recalls. But despite the severity of that particular issue, it's not the worst recall that Toyota has ever issued or been a part of. In reality, Toyota, like virtually every other automaker, has been involved in various recalls. While this information may seem boring or overly negative, it's important to pay attention to vehicle recalls, especially if you own one of the affected cars.

As a former mechanic who previously worked as a flat-rate repair tech for a large Toyota dealership, I'll help you understand some of the most serious Toyota recalls and the approved fixes. That way, if you don't own one of these cars, you can rest easy. But if you do own one, you'll know exactly what the problem is and how to go about getting it fixed. So, from faulty gas pedals to malfunctioning airbags, these are the worst Toyota recalls you need to know about.