Toyota Recalls Millions Of RAV4s Due To A Scary Design Flaw

Toyota has announced a recall for the RAV4, including model years from 2013-2018 — affecting approximately 1.8 million owners in the process. The issue lies with some replacement batteries not having the correct dimensions. Affected batteries can shake loose and potentially start a fire in the 4th generation RAV4s while you're driving. Toyota put out a statement confirming the recall's issue:

"Some replacement 12-volt batteries of the size specified for the subject vehicles have smaller top dimensions than others," Toyota said. "If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns. The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit."

Toyota hasn't explicitly told owners to stop driving their RAV4s completely, and there aren't any extra precautions you have to take at the moment, such as parking outside. Toyota dealerships will offer replacement of the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover free of charge once the fix becomes available at dealer locations — a common practice for vehicle recalls.

Owners will be contacted in December when it's time to take their vehicles in. Toyota did not that drivers will want to do their best to avoid sharp turns in the meantime, as sudden movements can jostle the battery and cause an electrical fire in the vehicle's engine bay.