Toyota Just Warned These Drivers They Need To Stop Using Their Cars Immediately
In another addition to the long-running Takata air bag recall, Toyota is pleading with the owners of upwards of 50,000 cars to get their air bags fixed. Toyota issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for a few popular Toyota models as a result. The list includes the 2003-2004 model year Toyota Corolla, Toyota Matrix, and 2004-2005 model year Toyota RAV4, per a report from Reuters.
Failure to do so increases the risk of death or serious injury should the air bag prematurely detonate or release shrapnel. This is not a recall you can wait on. According to information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), upwards of 67,000,000 vehicles from nearly every manufacturer covering decades of model years have been affected by the larger Takata air bag recall.
Honda issued a similar recall that covered 8,200 Honda and Acura models. Additionally, Ford released a "Do Not Drive" warning in 2022 after an air bag malfunction killed the driver of a Ford Ranger.
What to do if you have an affected vehicle
If you have been notified by Toyota, do not drive your Corolla, Matrix, or RAV4. Arrange to get it fixed at the nearest Toyota dealer as soon as possible. The air bag fix is available and free of charge. If you are the owner of any of the affected vehicles, and you're unsure about whether or not it's been affected by the recall, use the NHTSA's free tool on its website to check the VIN of your car.
According to the NHTSA, upwards of 27 deaths have occurred as a result of faulty Takata air bags. 400 people have also been injured. Even if you don't own an affected vehicle, it's still worth your time and possible safety to check your VIN for any potential recalls.
Again, if you are the owner of an affected Toyota, don't drive it. The recall can't wait, and the fix is free, so make sure to schedule an appointment at your local Toyota dealership or service center.