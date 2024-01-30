Toyota Just Warned These Drivers They Need To Stop Using Their Cars Immediately

If you have been notified by Toyota, do not drive your Corolla, Matrix, or RAV4. Arrange to get it fixed at the nearest Toyota dealer as soon as possible. The air bag fix is available and free of charge. If you are the owner of any of the affected vehicles, and you're unsure about whether or not it's been affected by the recall, use the NHTSA's free tool on its website to check the VIN of your car.

According to the NHTSA, upwards of 27 deaths have occurred as a result of faulty Takata air bags. 400 people have also been injured. Even if you don't own an affected vehicle, it's still worth your time and possible safety to check your VIN for any potential recalls.

Again, if you are the owner of an affected Toyota, don't drive it. The recall can't wait, and the fix is free, so make sure to schedule an appointment at your local Toyota dealership or service center.