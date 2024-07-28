Why Did Mazda Discontinue The CX-3

Mazda, long known in America for sedans, hatchbacks, and roadsters, introduced a small crossover SUV for the model year 2016 called the CX-3 to shake up the market. Melding its customary fun handling with a little more cargo space and optional AWD, Mazda made its entry-level SUV small but likable, with enviable gas mileage and better handling than its class peers.

Over the years, nicer trims were offered until the SUV that started with an MSRP of $19,960 back in 2016 became an upscale-trim small crossover with an MSRP just under $28,000 in 2019. Unfortunately for the CX-3 model, Mazda was producing a number of SUVs in the 2000s, including the CX-30, CX-5, and three-row CX-9. The CX-3 had a lot of competition within its own stable at close to the same price range. For example, the larger CX-5 Sport had a lower MSRP ($24,350) in 2019 than the top-trim CX-3.

By 2021, the CX-3 was discontinued for the U.S. market. Was its non-competitive pricing the sole reason it was pulled?