2025 Subaru Legacy Review: A Value Sedan With A Ticking Clock

There is something refreshing about the 2025 Subaru Legacy, in a way that's unlikely to get car enthusiasts motivated. At a time when each new car is pitched, not just as transportation, but as a four-wheeled lifestyle, a sensible sedan like the Legacy manages to very nearly stand out just by not chasing trends.

Advertisement

Even the most generous of observers might find it tricky to get excited about the Legacy's styling. It's not a bad looking sedan, just a generic one. Even the paint seems determined to blend in, Cosmic Blue Peal here struggling to look much more dramatic than battleship gray. There'll soon be even less reason to spot one on the road, too, with Subaru confirming that Legacy sales will end after the 2025 model year.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Black 17-inch alloy wheels are standard on the Base (from $24,895) and Premium (from $27,195) trims; Limited (from $34,005), Sport (from $34,495), and Touring XT ($38,195) get gray 18-inch versions. LED headlamps are standard across the board, though only the Touring XT gets power-folding side mirrors. A moonroof is optional on the Premium, and standard from Limited up.

Advertisement