Subaru Is Pulling The Plug On The Legacy, The First Car It Ever Made In The US

Subaru has just announced that the Legacy will depart these lands after the 2025 model year, according to a press release. The Legacy marks a number of momentous events for Subaru. It was the first Subaru made at Subaru's Indiana plant and the first Subaru of any kind made in the United States. Now, the plant makes the Ascent, Outback, and Crosstrek, in addition to the dearly departed Legacy. Starting production in 1989, it's also the oldest Subaru model line at 35 years old.

Sedans aren't that profitable anymore in the current market environment, prompting the Legacy's demise. Subaru notes: "Though the Legacy is the longest-running Subaru model line, its discontinuation reflects market shifts from passenger cars to SUVs and crossovers and Subaru's transition to electrified and fully electric vehicles." It's worth remembering that, as of now, Subaru only has one EV, the Solterra. In the same press release, Subaru states that it wants to have eight electric vehicles by 2028.