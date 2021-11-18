2022 Subaru Solterra officially makes US debut at LA Auto Show

The 2022 Subaru Solterra has made its official debut at the LA Auto Show after initially debuting in its Japanese home market last week. Derived from the Latin words for “Sun” and “Earth,” the Solterra is Subaru’s first global electric vehicle built on a similar architecture as the Toyota bZ4X.

Like all Subaru models (except the BRZ), the Solterra has standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive courtesy of two electric motors. Each 80 kW electric motor churns out 107 horsepower for a combined output of 215 horsepower and 246 pound-feet of torque. The motors draw juice from a 71.4 kWh battery pack, enough to eke out an estimated 220 miles (354 kilometers) of range.

Admittedly, the Solterra’s range is at par with other offerings like the Volvo CX40 Recharge (223 miles), Nissan Leaf Plus (226 miles), or the Audi e-tron (222 miles), although we were longing for more based on our initial report. The Solterra is available with a single electric motor and front-wheel-drive in Japan, enough to deliver 330 miles of range based on Japan’s testing cycle (285 miles for the dual-motor AWD variant).

Meanwhile, US-bound Solterras with AWD also get Subaru’s electric version of X-Mode to offer better traction and handling over rugged or loose surfaces. It also has Grip Control with hill ascent and hill descent assist. The Solterra is not a hardcore electric off-roading machine. But like all Subarus (again, except the BRZ), Solterra won’t feel like a fish out of water when tackling rougher terrain. In addition, Solterra offers up to 8.3-inches of ground clearance.

Practicality is a strong point in the Solterra, too. The spacious cabin offers generous accommodations for five occupants. At the same time, its 112.2-inch wheelbase provides ample legroom in the front and second row, generating up to 126 cubic feet of passenger and cargo room. It has 60/40 folding rear seats that allow unfettered access to 30 cubic feet of cargo room, and it has a wider 41.3-inch opening liftgate with a low liftover height for easy loading and unloading of your precious cargo.

The list of standard equipment includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smartphone app connectivity, and an available wireless charging dock. The options list consists of a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and a panoramic glass roof. Of course, the Solterra has standard Subaru EyeSight driver assist technology with blind-spot monitoring, lane changing assist, rear cross-traffic alert, parking support, and high beam assist, to mention a few.

The 2022 Subaru Solterra will go on sale next year as a 2023 model. Subaru will announce pricing, trims, and other specs at a later date.

2022 Subaru Solterra Gallery