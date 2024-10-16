Every Generation Of The Subaru Legacy, Ranked Least To Most Reliable

Mention Subaru, and many petrolheads will likely think of the Mitsubishi rivaling the Impreza WRX. While the WRX certainly helped raise Subaru's profile in the rallying world, it's cars like the four-door Legacy that helped establish the brand in the West. As the first U.S.-built Subaru, the Legacy debuted in 1989 and was a massive departure from Subaru's prior offerings, many of which were small and surprisingly quirky. Case in point — the cult-classic Subaru BRAT.

Advertisement

The 1989 Legacy was Subaru's largest and most powerful car up until then, designed to compete with sedans from rival Japanese manufacturers Toyota and Honda. Compete it did, quickly becoming a best-seller wherever the company sold it. The Legacy continued for another seven generations after debuting, selling well above 1 million units in the U.S. alone.

It's not hard to see why, as the Legacy has always been one of the most reliable Subaru models ever built, as the numbers back it up, too. Even the worst model years max out at around 200 complaints on the NHTSA website, placing it firmly in the tradition of dependable cars like the Toyota Camry. However, even the best car has some less-reliable years, so we've gone through owner complaints and recalls on the NHTSA website — check out the end of our article for a more in-depth explanation — to rank all seven of the Legacy's generations in order of reliability.

Advertisement

Whether you're in the market for a Legacy or are just curious where yours ranks in the model's 30-plus-year history, we've got you covered.