Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Vs. Subaru Impreza WRX: Which Is The Better Rally Car?

If you're a rally fan, two vehicles are likely to stand out when it comes to somewhat accessible rides with a legendary pedigree – the Subaru Impreza WRX and the Mitsubishi Evo. The two vehicles dominated the World Rally Championship throughout the mid-to-late 1990s, and in general there wasn't a lot between them.

There were some years when the Evo offered better performance, but it wasn't always outstandingly better. The Subaru, while being no slouch itself, would make up for its off years by being more accessible for those with limited funds. Beyond that, the Impreza is one of the most successful vehicle in WRC history, and it's hard to argue against something that just keeps winning.

Still, you can't just rely on spec sheets, either. It's easy to look at numbers and make claims based on which number is bigger or smaller, but being a better car on paper isn't everything. After all, rallying doesn't happen on paper, it happens on tarmac, gravel, mud, ice, sand, and — every so often — a ditch.

With all that in mind, let's compare some of the finer points of both cars and decide which is the better option if you want to go rallying.