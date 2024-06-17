5 Of The Best Sites Online For JDM Parts On A Budget
Japanese domestic market (JDM) originally referred exclusively to cars manufactured and sold in Japan. These days, we use JDM to refer to any vehicles produced in Japan, whether or not they're only sold in the Japanese market. That said, the term is most frequently used to talk about high-performance vehicles and sports cars. Some of the most iconic JDM cars of all time include cars like the Honda Civic, Subaru Impreza, and the legendary Nissan Skyline GT-R.
JDM cars are some of the most popular vehicles for street racers and tuners, celebrated for their powerful lightweight engines and exceptional handling. But one of the major problems that JDM car owners face when trying to modify or repair these vehicles is that original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts or original upgrades built by Japanese companies are often hard to source. Importing products from overseas can be pricey, and if you don't speak the language, it can be challenging to navigate Japanese websites.
Fortunately, you have some options when it comes to buying JDM parts on a budget. Thanks to the enthusiast community, there are many businesses that specialize in importing Japanese car parts. While you should still expect prices to be higher than what you'd find for domestic vehicles due to import fees, you can find some solid deals if you look hard enough. We scoured the web and found several sites that offer JDM parts at reasonable prices, basing our selections on both customer reviews and product selection. These are five of the best sites for buying JDM parts on a budget.
The Streeter Corporation
Jesse Streeter, or the Streeter Corporation, is one of the most highly recommended importers of JDM parts. Founded by Jesse Streeter, an internet personality with a YouTube channel dedicated to JDM cars, the Streeter Corporation has officially been in business since 2012. Streeter himself lives in Japan and built a reputation for sourcing parts for significantly cheaper than larger middlemen and dedicated parts sellers. The company remains pretty transparent regarding its prices and commissions and makes a point of finding the best prices for its customers.
One of the cool things that the Streeter Corporation does is provide Japanese Yahoo Auctions services to customers who can't speak Japanese and don't live in Japan. While Yahoo Auctions is one of the best sites for sourcing JDM parts, the majority of sellers refuse to ship products outside of Japan. Furthermore, handling transactions in Japanese can be a major difficulty for those who don't speak the language.
In addition to helping customers source parts from various Japanese vendors, the Streeter Corporation offers services to handle these auctions for your, meaning you can avoid the sketchy proxy sites and use a trusted middleman to help you get your items. Streeter also helps customers buy parts from Up Garage, another popular source for JDM parts that's difficult for people living outside of Japan to use.
Nengun
Among enthusiasts, Nengun is another one of the top-recommended sites for JDM parts on a budget. The company is based in Fukuoka, Japan and has been in business for over 25 years providing quality OEM and aftermarket JDM parts and accessories. Nengun got its start by selling performance parts to local enthusiasts. However, the company evolved quickly, and today, Nengun ships JDM parts all over the globe. It has direct contracts with various logistics companies, including Japan Post, DHL, and FedEx, resulting in quick shipping times and affordable prices.
Nengun has an expansive online catalog of items, including everything from brakes and body kits to suspension parts, wheels, and complete engines. Nengun also provides Yahoo Japan Auctions services to customers unable to handle the transactions themselves. The company provides English translations of auction sites and maintains a dedicated team of representatives to help foreign customers navigate the process. In addition to its vast selection of JDM auto parts and components, Nengun also stocks an expansive inventory of accessories, including shop tools and equipment, safety gear and apparel, and even things like books and decals for your car.
RHDJapan
RHDJapan is another popular site for sourcing budget JDM parts. The company started out as a private exporter, but in 2005, RHDJapan became an incorporated business recognized by the Japanese Legal Affairs Bureau. Since 2012, the company has had its headquarters in Osaka.
RHDJapan has contracts with various warehouses and shipping companies, meaning it's capable of sourcing obscure parts from numerous vendors and providing quick and affordable shipping worldwide. Finally, while it's not set in stone, RHDJapan will endeavor to match prices if you find a component available for a cheaper price through another seller.
RHDJapan stocks a vast inventory of aftermarket and OEM parts for various JDM vehicles. The company carries popular brands like Nismo, Mugen, Tomei, and more, and sells everything from electronics to fuel system components and complete engines. In addition to the parts it stocks on its site, RHDJapan also offers Yahoo Japan Auctions services through its bidjdm.com domain. Finally, you can buy various JDM accessories from RHDJapan. Some of the products that the company offers in addition to auto parts include things like clothing, stickers, books, and even keychains.
Black Hawk Japan
Another one of the most popular sources for budget JDM auto parts is Black Hawk Japan. The company is headquartered in Kanagawa, Japan and provides customer service in Japanese, English, Chinese, and Arabic. Black Hawk Japan provides an extensive selection of both OEM and aftermarket parts for JDM cars, and if they don't have what you're looking for, you can reach out, and a representative will help you locate the part you need.
The company stocks a vast array of popular JDM brands, including Takata, Mugen, Nismo, ORC Clutch, and many more. In terms of products, the site has basically everything you can imagine, from wheels and brakes to cooling systems, engines, and interior parts like bucket seats, shift knobs, and steering wheels. One cool Black Hawk Japan feature is the rewards program the company offers its customers. When you join the program, you can earn points on each order, which you can redeem for various discounts. Black Hawk Japan is a trusted source of budget JDM parts and is well-regarded in the JDM enthusiast community.
eBay
This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning an age-old favorite for tuners and gearheads around the country: eBay. The classic online marketplace is a tried-and-true source of budget JDM parts and car parts in general, and it's remained one of the most recommended sites in car enthusiast circles. One of the benefits to shopping on eBay is that you may be able to find parts locally, or, at the very least, within the borders of your own country. That means you can avoid the international shipping and import costs that are responsible for inflating the prices of many JDM parts.
However, shopping on eBay does come with its share of risks. Whether you're buying a complete engine or a tiny electrical component, there are some things you should know before buying auto parts on eBay. It's Important to research each seller's reliability ratings and customer feedback, look into any warranties provided by the seller, and read the fine print when it comes to product details.
While eBay can be a great place to find deals on budget JDM parts, you'll need to exercise caution when shopping. Due to the way the site works, eBay can be a better option for more experienced tuners and gearheads, as it may not be possible to contact the seller to ask about fitment or part compatibility like some of the other sites covered here.