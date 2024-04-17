5 Things To Know Before Buying A Used Engine On eBay

It's no secret that an engine is one of the most expensive components in any car, if not the most expensive. It's the heart of the vehicle, the vital part that makes the entire thing work; you literally can't drive without one. Because of this, there's unfortunately not much in the way of wiggle room when it comes to buying a brand-new engine. If you order directly from the manufacturer, it's going to cost you a proverbial arm and leg; there are no two ways about it.

If you can't deal with the heavy pricing from a fresh engine, though, there is an alternative: used engines. Much like most other car parts (or consumer products, for that matter), there's a network of individuals looking to sell their second-hand engines or remanufactured engines from junked cars for a healthy fraction of what they'd normally cost. For an extra layer of convenience, you can even find these used engines on eBay for bidding and purchasing.

As with anything you consider purchasing on eBay, though, a used engine must be viewed with an appropriate level of scrutiny and skepticism. There are, unfortunately, plenty of horror stories out there of individuals purchasing used engines on eBay only to find them completely nonfunctional upon receipt. To prevent this nightmare scenario, it's on you to gather as much information as possible to make an informed judgment before sending a stranger your money.