5 Of The Most Powerful Engines In Production Today
There are three main components to consider when examining a new car: Looks, performance, and features. However, when an automobile offers impressive power, it almost always captures the eye as well. In terms of mainstream sports car engines, there are 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and even 16-cylinder options that can reach phenomenal levels of horsepower, torque, and top speed. Dodge would've made this list with their impressive supercharged HEMI Hellcat engine, but sadly, it was discontinued in 2023.
The vehicles on this list are all in production and available to those who have the means to purchase them. There are custom cars that include immense performance levels, but they aren't widely accessible and extremely limited. Rather than offer up several entries of only V8s or V12 engines, this list will include a robust representation from various cylinder families and omit any hybrid variants. If you think these examples of engineering are impressive, you should see the world's biggest engines that are truly massive.
Nettuno 3.0L V6 twin turbo
The Nettuno engine offers innovative design choices that enhance performance for excellent output. Available in the 2024 Maserati MC20, this 3.0L V6 can muster a fantastic 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. One of the engine's secrets is a unique combustion structure with a pre-chamber area that includes a twin spark plug configuration. The Nettuno's uncommon composition is complemented by twin turbo systems, culminating in a potent and efficient V6.
Twin-turbo systems have been around since 1981, when the very first car, a Maserati Biturbo, included it. Although the initial performance of the Biturbo wasn't remarkable, as it suffered from varying levels of turbo lag, it nonetheless proved that more than one turbocharger was feasible and, with some tweaking, could offer significant muscle to performance-oriented cars. Essentially, twin turbochargers force more air through the engine, aiding in enhanced combustion and offering the driver more substantial amounts of available horsepower. On the opposite end of the size spectrum, you won't believe the most powerful engines propelling space exploration.
Magnus McLaren M838T twin turbo V8
If the name didn't already give away which automaker utilizes this engine, it's McLaren, which has made some of the most ridiculously powerful cars ever seen. The 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 comes equipped in the 2023 McLaren 720S Coupe, among other models, and features monstrous performance. This engine can output 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque for a thrilling experience behind the wheel. This sports car is extremely quick, with a mind-boggling 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds and 100 mph in just over 5 seconds. The 720S can also reach speeds of around 212 mph, offering a potent combination of twin turbochargers and dual-clutch transmission.
The M838T twin-turbo V8 was first available in 2017 and made the McLaren 720S a prominent fixture among those in the tuning circuit looking to post insane straight-line times. The engine can be modified to output far higher horsepower figures, although it requires specific part replacements from Magnus. For those who can't get enough of the U.K. automaker, the fastest cars McLaren ever built may astound you.
Lamborghini 5.2L V10
This 5.2L V10 engine used by Lamborghini is the first on this list that doesn't include turbochargers. Even without the assistance of turbo technology, this engine generates 631 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque. The exotic sports car maker continues to stand against turbocharged engines, arguing that they negatively affect the driving experience. A turbocharger may not kick in immediately and produce a torque delay known as turbo lag. The 2024 Lamborghini Huracan, which utilizes this engine, provides a much more driver-responsive reaction to throttle.
One of the aspects of this V10 that also impresses is the throaty roar that resonates from the engine, providing a one-of-a-kind sound. Unfortunately, turbochargers interfere with the dulcet tones of the V10 as they can make noise, such as a low whine during operation. Lamborghini refuses to add turbo to the Huracan as it would diminish the auditory soundscape. V10 engines are far rarer than the other variants but offer plenty of advantages and reside among the most powerful car engines in production.
Ferrari 6.4L V12
It was only a matter of time before Ferrari made the list of engine powerhouses, and the large 6.4L V12 is quite remarkable. The 2024 Ferrari 812GTS comes equipped with this monster and can offer 789 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. You can reach 0-60 mph in only 2.8 seconds and top out at a blistering 211 mph in the 812 GTS. The engine is similar to the Lamborghini 5.2L V10 in that it's naturally aspirated and doesn't include a turbocharging system.
Many automakers are announcing a move to hybrid configurations, and so some predict the window of opportunity to get this Ferrari engine may be closing fast. This means that the incredible sound of this V12 will change, marking the end of an era. The exhaust produces deep tones at idle and low speeds, but it transforms into a shrilling cry accompanied by increased g-forces during acceleration. This engine benefits from a dual-clutch automatic transmission specially tuned for optimal performance.
8.0L W16
This engine is an absolute beast and the only one of its kind with 16 cylinders and a total of four turbochargers. You can find this brute in the 2024 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, where you'll have an unbelievable 1578 horsepower at your fingertips. This engine propels the Chiron Super Sport from 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds and can reach an outrageous 248 mph top speed. This 8.0L 16-cylinder engine first debuted in the Veyron and has continued to be the force behind Bugatti hypercars.
Building such a complex engine was challenging, and it took years of specialized component designs, tinkering, and testing before it was ready. Even the tools used to test the engine components had to be modified to handle the task. According to Bugatti, the 8.0L W16 isn't any larger than a V12 and weighs around 881 pounds. The Chiron Super Sport, with its 16-cylinder engine, weighs around 4,200 pounds, which, according to Gitnux, is only slightly more than the average car in the U.S.