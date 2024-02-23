5 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Remanufactured Engine

Besides a collision or carjacking, engine failure is the worst thing that can happen to your car. If it happens to your vehicle, you'll probably need a remanufactured engine due to the cost of new crate engines and the time required to rebuild yours. You might assume that the extended warranty sold to you by the finance person at the dealership guarantees you a new engine. However, examining the fine print will likely reveal the warranty company's ability to opt for a remanufactured replacement.

While a remanufactured engine may or may not be as good as a new engine fresh from the factory (more on that in a bit), it's better than one that doesn't run. Plus, if your engine failed before the warranty expired, it's probably better than the engine you bought with your car. If you are on the cusp of buying a remanufactured engine, heed these five things you should know first.