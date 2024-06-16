Every Subaru Model Made In The USA
Subaru is a fairly common car brand to see gracing the roads. Known for all-wheel drive and adventure, it truly calls to the rugged spirit within all of us. While Subaru offers a wide range of vehicles, this guide will focus on those made domestically. Subarus are made exclusively in two countries: Japan and the United States.
Let's explore both the current and historically manufactured American-made Subaru models, all produced in cheery Lafayette, Indiana. Currently, Subaru produces four core models right in the U.S.: the Ascent, the Crosstrek, the Legacy, and the Outback. These vehicles cater to a wide range of needs, from hauling the kids to soccer practice to an adventure-filled camping weekend.
In the past, Subaru also manufactured three other models in the U.S.: the Baja, the Tribeca, and, most recently, the Impreza. Production of the Impreza recently shifted back to Japan in May of 2023, but in its place, the Crosstrek is now being manufactured domestically.
So, whether you're interested in purchasing American-made cars or just looking for a little more information about that rugged adventure crossover you saw the other day in the park, this guide will provide you with a close look at each of the models that Subaru has to offer that were manufactured in the U.S.
Subaru Ascent [Currently made in U.S.]
The Ascent is a midsize SUV that has gained in popularity since its debut in 2018. This is the largest model Subaru has ever produced, featuring three rows of seating, room for up to eight passengers, and lots of extra space, making it a fantastic choice for big families. The Ascent comes with Subaru's patented Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive standard, meaning that in all conditions, rain or snow, you'll have traction when you really need it.
This model is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering around 260 hp and nearly 280 lb-ft of torque. These specs provide a great balance of both power and efficiency — this is no lightweight family wagon. This model boasts impressive towing capabilities, so it can haul to some extent, with a max capacity of around 5,000 pounds, making it a good choice for both leisure and work.
As always, safety is a priority for Subaru. The Ascent comes equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. This includes such safety features as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and pre-collision braking. The interior also keeps both convenience and comfort in mind, with a host of modern features you would expect, like a touchscreen interface, smartphone integration, and a variety of I/O ports.
Subaru Legacy [Currently made in U.S.]
The Legacy has been a staple in Subaru's lineup since the late 80s. This midsized sedan is well known for reliability, all-weather capabilities, and its all-wheel drive system, standard across Subaru's lineup. Subaru's trademarked Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive System provides top-notch steering and handling. With its mixture of performance and safety features, the Subaru Legacy continues to be a strong contender in the midsize sedan category.
There are two different engines that come equipped in this model: a fairly standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine which produces around 180 hp or a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine option which delivers around 260 hp. Both engines are well known for their reliability and both come paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The CVT helps to increase fuel efficiency and adds to an overall smoother driving experience.
As far as interiors go, the Legacy is spacious and has a neat presentation, with high-quality materials and a high-tech interface. It comes equipped with a touchscreen interface and infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. This is in addition to Subaru's well-known EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which increases the safety of the model by bundling together a suite of safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane straying warnings, and automatic emergency braking.
Subaru Outback [Currently made in U.S.]
The first crossover in our list, the Subaru Outback is an absolute staple amongst nature enthusiasts. This versatile vehicle, often compared to the equally outdoorsy SUV Subaru Forester, its practicailty and outdoor adventure capabilities. This model cobbles the comfort and handling of a car with the rugged nature and capabilities of an SUV. As with most of Subaru's models, it comes with the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, which means that even in off-road conditions, you can expect superior stability and traction.
The Outback has two options when it comes to engines: a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine with around 180 hp or a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with around 260 hp. The CVT, or continuous variable transmission, leaves its mark once again by providing superior fuel efficiency and smooth performance.
The interior of the Outback really ties the bow on its jack-of-all-trades reputation. This interior can be described in one simple word: comfort. From high-quality materials to its cavernous cargo space and wide range of integrated technologies, this model really has something for everyone. Standard features include a typical touchscreen interface, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, bundling together both safety and efficiency.
In addition to Subaru's standard capabilities, the Outback Touring XT is a flagship Subaru that boasts superior off-road capabilities, thanks in part to its high ground clearance and so-called X-Mode. This X-Mode optimizes the all-wheel-drive system for especially rigorous conditions, making the Outback suitable both for daily commutes or for weekend adventures.
Subaru Crosstrek [Currently made in U.S.]
The Subaru Crosstrek is a rather compact crossover that leans slightly more towards the car side of the crossover spectrum than the SUV in comparison to other models like the Outback. Even though it is often compared to the Outback and presents a little smaller than the larger crossover, the Crosstrek has become a popular choice for those who are seeking a versatile and efficient vehicle in a more compact package.
As far as its capabilities, the Crosstrek comes standard with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive System, which means despite its size, the Crosstrek is going to have stable and superb handling. It comes with a 2-liter four-cylinder engine that produces around 150 hp. This can be paired with either of two transmission types: Subaru's CVT, continuous variable transmission, or a six-speed manual transmission. A standout point in builds, the Crosstrek has a hybrid option available, which combines a 2-liter engine with an electric motor for increased fuel efficiency. One must be careful when looking at certain years, though, as some models of this Subaru car are notoriously problematic.
The interior of the Crosstrek is designed with comfort and practicality in mind. It offers ample passenger space, despite its more compact frame, and a rather spacious cargo area. As with other Subaru models, the Crosstrek comes standard with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to other Subaru staples such as EyeSight Driver Assist Technology on models that come with its CVT.
Subaru Impreza [Historically made in U.S.]
The Subaru Impreza is the first model on this list no longer produced in the U.S. This compact car has been a key part of Subaru's lineup since the early 90s — it's no longer produced in the Indiana facility, but the Impreza line has not stopped being produced, so you can still find new models being sold. The Impreza is available in both sedan and hatchback body styles, giving car buyers an interesting choice.
Despite being a compact car, the Impreza is well-known for its all-weather capabilities, thanks to Subaru's safety features and its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. The Impreza is powered by a 2-liter four-cylinder engine that produces around 150 hp. This engine comes with two different types of transmission: a five-speed manual or Subaru's continuous variable transmission. The Impreza's build makes it one of the most reliable Subaru models — it's a good bet if you're looking at Subarus in general.
The Impreza's interiors set it apart from other compact cars with spaciousness and well-equipped features. Recent Imprezas feature a touchscreen interface, and like many of Subaru's other models, offer inter-functionality with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist is available only on the models equipped with the CVT. The Impreza is often praised for its safety, reliability, and fuel efficiency, in part due to Subaru's various performance enhancements, making it a practical and dependable vehicle.
Subaru Tribeca [Historically made in U.S.}
The Tribeca was a midsized SUV which began production in 2005 but stopped in 2014 at the Lafayette, Indiana plant. This model was named after the popular Tribeca neighborhood in New York City. It was designed to offer a nice blend of performance and Subaru's signature safety engineering. It used the Legacy as a starter platform, built out for a more solid frame, however Subaru discontinued the Tribeca, admitting it was simply too small for American SUV appetites.
It was powered by a 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine. This powerful engine produced around 250 hp and came paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Graced with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, this SUV had terrific stability and handling. At the time, the Tribeca was the only SUV that came with any form of all-wheel drive standard, setting it apart from the crowd in that regard.
The Tribeca sported a nice interior, including cloth or leather-finished seats, depending on trim level, and a premium sound system with a six-CD changer. Although it didn't have the same high-tech infotainment systems that the current Subarus have, it did have a multifunctional in-dash display that displayed various bits of information about the car including sound levels, temperatures, and, once again depending on trim level, navigational systems, calendars, and other useful widgets.
Subaru Baja [Historically made in U.S.]
The Baja uniquely, and some might say unwisely, blended various features from both a car and a pickup. It was produced from 2003 to 2006, a relatively short production run. The Baja was built upon the Outback platform, but then equipped with a pickup bed for additional functionality. It featured a four-door cabin and a rather small bed in an attempt to offer versatility to an ultimately disinterested market.
The Baja was powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that managed to produce around 160 hp. If you needed additional strength, you could opt to turbocharge your engine, which would wring out a whopping 210 hp. Either engine came with your choice between a four-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual. Subaru's trademarked all-wheel drive system came standard, so even the quirky Baja offered superior control and safety.
Despite its odd exterior, the Baja offered a rather comfortable interior. It came with, for the time, modern amenities such as a six-CD disc-changer, power-adjustable driver's seat, and a variable trim level that brought cloth or leather-covered seats.
Despite its oddities, and despite the very short production run, the Baja has managed to build a loyal fanbase online. Today, the Baja remains somewhat of a cult classic amongst enthusiasts, who see its unique style as more of a lifestyle than simply a vehicle. It certainly ranks among the strangest Subarus that made it to market.