Every Subaru Model Made In The USA

Subaru is a fairly common car brand to see gracing the roads. Known for all-wheel drive and adventure, it truly calls to the rugged spirit within all of us. While Subaru offers a wide range of vehicles, this guide will focus on those made domestically. Subarus are made exclusively in two countries: Japan and the United States.

Let's explore both the current and historically manufactured American-made Subaru models, all produced in cheery Lafayette, Indiana. Currently, Subaru produces four core models right in the U.S.: the Ascent, the Crosstrek, the Legacy, and the Outback. These vehicles cater to a wide range of needs, from hauling the kids to soccer practice to an adventure-filled camping weekend.

In the past, Subaru also manufactured three other models in the U.S.: the Baja, the Tribeca, and, most recently, the Impreza. Production of the Impreza recently shifted back to Japan in May of 2023, but in its place, the Crosstrek is now being manufactured domestically.

So, whether you're interested in purchasing American-made cars or just looking for a little more information about that rugged adventure crossover you saw the other day in the park, this guide will provide you with a close look at each of the models that Subaru has to offer that were manufactured in the U.S.