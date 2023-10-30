The Reason Why Subaru Discontinued The Tribeca SUV

Right off the bat, the Tribeca didn't exactly wow audiences. Subaru itself described the styling as "polarizing." And Edmunds called it "an anomaly." Reviews weren't kind to the Tribeca, bemoaning its cramped interior and lackluster driving dynamics. The 256 horsepower 3.6-liter flat-six engine was certainly adequate, but it wasn't a fuel miser or speed demon by any means. It was exactly "fine." Looks aside, the Tribeca wasn't a dismal car by any means. It just wasn't very good in comparison to other models out at the time.

Subaru discontinued the Tribeca in 2014 after a few updates. Normally, not wanting to admit defeat, automakers quietly pull the plug on cars, without making any real dedicated announcement. Subaru, however, when celebrating its 50th year as an automaker in America, owned up to the fact that the Tribeca wasn't the best it had to offer, stating: "The model was quickly found to be too small for the U.S." and "the model never achieved its planned-for sales and was dropped in 2014 with the announcement of a new, larger 3-row model in the works." That three-row became the Subaru Ascent, a decidedly bigger SUV meant to take on the American market.

As far as cold hard numbers are concerned, Subaru played the right hand by axing the Tribeca. During the entire year of 2013, Subaru sold just 1,598 Tribecas. Comparatively, the brand sold 123,592 Foresters in the same period.