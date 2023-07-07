Why Saab's 9-7x SUV Failed For General Motors

SUVs aren't typically the first type of vehicle that comes to mind when envisioning Saab. You likely picture a Saab 900 convertible or one of its many quirky variations. The Saab 9-7x, however, isn't your average Saab in multiple ways: It's a large SUV, it isn't really a Saab, and it could be equipped with a Chevy LS engine. This Saab came toward the end of the storied automaker's history when it was a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Motors.

In actuality, the Saab 9-7x was more closely related to the first generation of Chevy Trailblazer than anything even resembling the (formerly) Swedish brand's wacky little cars from years past. It bears a strong resemblance because it rides on the same GMT-360 platform and shares many mechanical components with the Chevy Trailblazer and GMC Envoy. For all intents and purposes, aside from a few suspension tweaks, the Saab 9-7x was a rebadged Chevy Trailblazer that spoke with a poorly mimicked Swedish accent.

Whether or not it's a "true Saab" is a larger question entirely. Regardless of your side of the "General Motors-ification" of Saab debate, you might be wondering why didn't the 9-7x soar like its namesake's fighter jets and what was it like to actually drive one.