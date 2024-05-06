2025 Subaru Forester First Drive: Redesigned SUV Preaches To The Choir

The Subaru Forester is an outsider that has become the establishment. The small-and-quirky first-generation Forester was part of what was then a niche of compact crossovers nicknamed "cute utes" by the automotive press. This category–which also included the original Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4–served as alternatives to more traditional SUVs, and fit perfectly with Subaru's image as an offbeat brand.

But now these compact crossovers are the default choice for most new-car buyers, displacing traditional sedans. The Forester's evolution has reflected that, as the Subaru has grown bigger and more mainstream over the years. And now that compact crossovers have consolidated their power over the new-car market, the Forester's evolution has slowed.

The 2025 Subaru Forester has been redesigned, but it's hard to tell from reading the press kit, which tells of mostly small changes like a bigger touchscreen and increased sound deadening. That's because, at this point in its existence, the Forester just needs to keep pace with its traditional rivals and keep famously loyal Subaru customers happy, not challenge norms like the original.