10 Used Subaru Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

Subarus have earned a reputation for being tough, reliable, and capable vehicles, particularly when it comes to tackling challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions. With their signature boxer engines and symmetrical all-wheel-drive systems, these Japanese cars have developed a cult-like following among outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers. However, like any other automaker, Subaru has had its fair share of hits and misses over the years. From recurring mechanical problems to questionable design choices, certain used Subaru models have earned a notorious reputation for being more trouble than they're worth.

One such model is the Subaru SVX, which was produced from 1992 to 1997. Despite having a super unique design by the legendary Italian car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro and packing a punchy 3.3L flat-six boxer engine, the SVX just didn't catch on. It cost way more than other Subarus at the time, and the automatic transmission wasn't exactly great. All that led to really low sales — only about 14,000 SVXs found buyers over its whole run.

When it comes to buying a used Subaru, the stakes couldn't be higher. Choosing the wrong model could lead to years of frustration, costly repairs, and a lingering sense of regret that just won't go away. That's why SlashGear has done the heavy lifting for you. We've compiled safety data from the NHTSA, including recalls, active investigations, and consumer complaints, to create a list of model years worth steering clear of if a reliable used Subaru car is what you're after.