Why The Subaru SVX Was A Complete Flop

In 2022, if you want a more performance-minded Subaru, your choices are the Subaru BRZ and Subaru WRX GT. If you want a refined ride without looking like an anime character headed to the World Rally Championship, you're unfortunately out of luck. But that was not always the case. For a brief time in the 1990s, Subaru offered a sleek grand tourer that sat miles above every other Subaru offered at the time, not only in style, but also in price.

That car was the Subaru SVX. It was produced from 1992 to 1997, and was, to date, Subaru's only real luxury-focused car. You'd think that would be a winning combination. Subaru is no doubt an incredibly popular brand with a loyal following. The WRX STI proved Subaru knew how to make a performance car. Add in a few daring styling cues and you have a blockbuster GT car. Unfortunately, the SVX was a complete failure.