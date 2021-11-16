Subaru confirms pricing for the 2022 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru has confirmed the official MSRP for the 2022 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid SUVs. The vehicle starts at $22,445 for the standard Crosstrek, while the hybrid version starts at $35,645. The automaker points out that the MSRP has increased only $200 for the base SUV compared to last year. All versions of the SUV use the same design with black alloy wheels, standard roof rails, black body cladding, and a gloss black rear roof spoiler.

All versions have 8.7-inches of ground clearance and standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. For 2022, Subaru offers the Crosstrek in Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited trims. The Crosstrek Hybrid comes in a single highly optioned trim level. Both the standard and Hybrid versions will land at Subaru dealerships in Q1 2022.

Under the hood of Base and Premium versions of the vehicle is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder BOXER engine producing 152 horsepower. The SUV can be had with a six-speed manual transmission or an optional Lineartronic CVT. Versions fitted with the CVT have EPA estimated fuel economy ratings of 28 MPG city, 33 MPG highway, and 30 MPG combined. The estimated fuel economy for the six-speed manual versions is 22 MPG city, 29 MPG Highway, and 25 MPG combined.

The fuel efficiency numbers show that, as is common with modern automatic transmissions, the manual transmission gets significantly less fuel economy. Stepping up to the Crosstrek Sport or Limited gets buyers the 2.5-liter BOXER engine producing 182 horsepower. With that engine, the estimated fuel economy is 27 MPG city, 34 MPG Highway, or 29 MPG combined. The larger engine is only available with the CVT.

Subaru points out that on any version equipped with the CVT, except for the Base, there is an eight-speed manual mode with paddle shifters behind the wheel. The most fuel-efficient version is the Crosstrek Hybrid utilizing a pair of electric motors and a 2.0-liter direct-injection BOXER engine. It comes standard with all-wheel drive and the CVT. It is a plug-in hybrid and can drive 17 miles on electricity alone.

EPA estimated fuel economy is 35 MPG or 90 MPGe. The vehicle has a total driving range of 480 miles. It also qualifies for the $4502 federal tax credit and, in some states, additional state tax credits up to $1500. In addition, all Crosstrek SUVs equipped with the CVT include standard EyeSight driver assistance systems.

That system includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking; Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Keep Assist; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Also included with the driver assistance system is Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering. Crosstrek Limited and Hybrid add standard High Beam assist, blind spot detection with lane change assist, reverse automatic braking, and reverse cross-traffic alert. Both trims also have standard steer responsive headlights helping to illuminate curves more clearly.

A common theme for Subaru has always been safety, and both vehicles feature seven airbags. CVT versions of the SUV also have standard Rear Seat Reminder to prevent pets or kids from being left in the car. While the Base trim starts at $22,445 with a 6-speed, the Premium starts at $23,595. Crosstrek Sport starts at $26,795, and Crosstrek Limited starts at $28,295. The Hybrid starts at $35,645. However, none of those prices include the destination or delivery charge, which is about $1325, depending on the model. Several options can drive pricing up above base MSRP. Subaru also recently revealed pricing on the 2022 BRZ, Impreza, and Ascent.