Subaru announces pricing for the 2022 BRZ sports car

After many years of waiting, fans of the Subaru BRZ finally have an all-new version of the car featuring more power. Unfortunately, the additional power isn’t as much as fans had hoped for, but more power is always a good thing. While we knew the features and specifications of the all-new BRZ, we didn’t know how much the vehicle would cost.

Subaru has now confirmed pricing on the 2022 BRZ, which will come in two trim levels. The entry-level trim is called Premium, with a starting price of $28,955. Limited is the top-of-the-line trim starting at $31,455. Both prices include the destination and delivery charge of $960.

For 2022, Subaru offers the BRZ with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. Both vehicles have the same list of standard features, including a Torsen limited-slip differential, keyless access with pushbutton start, LED headlights, vehicle stability control with track mode, 17-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, incline start assist, heated exterior power mirrors, power fuel-door lock, power windows, rear center console storage with USB ports, and intermittent windshield wipers with a speed-sensing this feature. For 2022 the TPM system also supports two sets of wheels to be registered, allowing a change to seasonal tires.

Subaru also added Active Sound Control to enhance the engine sound within the cabin, and driver’s knee airbags has been added. The interior has been redesigned to make everything easy to control and access for the driver. The car has a seven-inch customizable digital instrument panel that puts the tachometer front and center along with a digital speedometer. A programmable meter to the left of the tachometer can display amps, coolant temperatures, or lateral-G forces.

Automatic transmission BRZ models can also be fitted with Subaru EyeSight for the first time. The Limited adds several features to the standard equipment list, including 18-inch wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires, blind spot detection with lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, steering responsive headlights, and Starlink safety and security features. It’s worth noting that prices will be slightly higher in Alaska, where the delivery charge is $1110.