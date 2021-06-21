2022 Subaru Impreza starts under $19,000

Subaru has revealed pricing for its 2022 Impreza models along with some of the changes and updates for the model year. Pricing for the Impreza starts at $18,795 before the destination, and delivery charges are added in. Subaru is offering the car in both sedan and five-door models, and as always, the Impreza is the only compact passenger car in the country with standard all-wheel-drive in every trim.

Subaru offers the 2022 Impreza in four trim levels, including Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited. The car can be had with a manual transmission or a Lineartronic CVT. All models equipped with the CVT transmission get standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. Driver assistance technology includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure, and Sway Warning, as well as Lead Vehicle Start Alert. CVT models also get Rear Seat Reminder to prevent children from being left in the car’s back seat.

For 2022, Subaru has added a new color available on all trim levels called Sapphire Blue Pearl, paired with black or ivory interior depending on the trim. The standard engine for the car is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder BOXER engine making 152 horsepower and 145 pound-foot of torque. Subaru notes the vehicle is rated for 36 MPG on Highway and can travel more than 450 miles on a tank of gas.

The $18,795 starting price is for the Impreza Base with a five-speed manual. The five-door version starts at $19,295. Anyone who opts for the CVT transmission will pay $20,095 for the sedan or $20,595 for the five-door version. Premium versions start at $22,195 with a sedan or $22,695 for the five-door. An options package that adds a power moonroof roof, blind-spot detection, and lane change assist along with pushbutton start, and power driver seat adds $1970 MSRP.

The Impreza Support is offered in sedan or five-door models starting at $22,995 with the five-speed manual or $24,095 for the CVT. Limited trim starts at $26,395 and is only available as a five-door. The destination and delivery charge is $960 in all states but Alaska, where it’s $1110.