Everything You Need To Know Before Buying Off Facebook Marketplace

Some items are more easily or commonly counterfeited than others, and platforms like Facebook Marketplace don't always do the best job of policing this problem. As a result, the onus falls on you as the customer to do extra due diligence to avoid being ripped off.

In many cases, all you can do is prepare by familiarizing yourself with what items are commonly counterfeited, like luxury handbags and Apple products like AirPods. For Apple items in general, you should ask the seller for the serial number and use Apple's website to check that it's valid. Once you meet up, the seller should also let you confirm that the device actually has the same serial number. If they're not willing to do this, then that's a red flag. With phones, they should also be willing to provide the IMEI number so you can make sure that it's not blacklisted as a stolen item.

With AirPods in particular, the seller should also let you test that they function as actual AirPods and seamlessly connect to an Apple device. If there's packaging, make sure to inspect it for red flags like typos, or having fewer stickers than usual Apple packaging.

There's also the possibility of non-malicious sellers having non-genuine products. They may have been duped themselves, or maybe they went to a phone repair shop that used non-Apple parts. On iPhones, you can check if any of the internals are unofficial: Go to Settings -> General -> About, and you can see the phone's repair history. A non-scammy seller should let you check this out for yourself when you meet up.