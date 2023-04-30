5 Tips For Finding Cars On Craigslist

Craigslist is a massive online marketplace. The platform sees over 250 million monthly visits (according to a study from March 2022), and has more than 80 million new classified ads posted each month. Car listings are a popular staple of the site, and purchasing a car here follows much of the same process as a used buying opportunity elsewhere.

Of course, buyers will need to do their due diligence on vehicle options, narrow down the field to a few models, and then approach one or more sellers to attempt a negotiation over price. There's also the process of inspecting the vehicle, asking any pertinent questions (like those surrounding the car's title), and more.

However, Craigslist has a unique advantage for buyers that arrives in two parts. For one thing, the low cost to list an item for sale means that sellers won't have to inflate their pricing expectations to cover their own costs. Unlike a collector's item or unused tools sitting in the shed, a car sale often funds the purchase of an owner's next vehicle. This means that any savings the seller sees, buyers also get to take advantage of.

Similarly, with the slate of search tools and online resources that a buyer has at their disposal (through Craigslist and beyond), the buying process from start to finish is immensely simple. Those who take the time to identify can hammer out a good deal on a great new car from Craigslist.