10 Used Hyundai Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

Hyundai, like many of its other regional rivals, has a decent reputation for making solid, reliable cars. The numbers back that up, too, with the manufacturer doing reasonably well in the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Surveys. The Korean manufacturer has tended to be one of the top performers of the 2020s, with its cars usually boasting below-average problem rates — 2024 being one of the few exceptions — and competing favorably with names like Toyota and Nissan in the 2022 and 2023 surveys.

So you're pretty safe if you're buying a Hyundai made in the past few years – exploding seatbelt issue aside. What if you're considering older Hyundai models from the 2000s and 2010s? Well, that's where you want to be a lot more careful. While there are undoubtedly a bunch of great Hyundai models from those years, there are also quite a few that have been nightmares for their owners — at least, judging by complaints on the NHTSA's website.

A few of these have the unenviable accolade of having more than 1,000 complaints, with one model in particular managing more than 3,000 owner complaints since it launched in 2011. So, before you commit to a used Hyundai, read on to find out all about the used Hyundai models you really should avoid.