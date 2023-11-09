The Most Reliable Hyundai Models Ever Built, Ranked

One of the key considerations for any buyer looking for a new budget-oriented car is reliability — there's no point having a car that's cheap to buy up front if it's going to cost more in the long run. South Korean carmaker Hyundai has proved it's generally competitive in that regard, with strong ratings across almost all of its lineup. It should be said that a number of recent recalls, including a particularly troubling engine fire recall affecting older Hyundai vehicles, has dented consumer confidence in the brand. However, current data suggests that the Hyundai models on the road continue to be reliable as a whole, despite those issues.

The data we've used to rank the most reliable models comes from iSeeCars, which analyzed over 12 million used car listings to determine which models lasted longer than average, both in terms of age and mileage. Each car is rated on a ten-point scale, although a disclaimer here: These are simply averages, and won't represent the experience of every owner. Also, the brand's newest models might not have appeared in enough listings to receive ratings yet, and so aren't included here. That said, these ten Hyundais have proven to be among the best in their respective segments, and boast reliability ratings on par with, or above, their primary competitors.