2023 Subaru Legacy Review: Selling Sensible

Subaru may be best known for its generous approach to all-wheel drive, but you could equally build a case that the automaker is a hold-out for affordability when it comes to new cars. The 2023 Subaru Legacy is an excellent example. While not quite the cheapest model in Subaru's range — the 2024 Impreza starts at a diminutive $22,995 — the Legacy midsize sedan line-up kicks off at just $24,895 (plus $1,020 destination).

Even when you reach the second-from-the-top Legacy Sport trim seen here, the four-door still comes in under $35k before destination. Not bad at all for a well-equipped model with standard all-wheel drive, even if you're probably going to have to remind your friends what, exactly, a Subaru Legacy is.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Indeed, arguably the biggest complaint you could level at the Legacy is a lack of personality. That's not something most cars in Subaru's range suffer — the Crosstrek is a punchy little crossover, particularly in Wilderness spec, while the BRZ is positively giddying — but perhaps it's a sign of the times that sedans simply aren't as memorable these days as perennially-popular SUVs. In the case of the Legacy Sport, though, a reminder is worth the effort.