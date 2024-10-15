2025 Subaru WRX tS First Drive: No STI Needed

This isn't your stereotypical WRX. It's sophisticated, smooth, and comfortable. It shines on the street as well as on the track. And it finally comes in purple.

Subaru showed off the new 2025 WRX tS among the vineyards of Napa and the apexes of Sonoma (Raceway, that is). This new performance variant of the company's legendary sport sedan demonstrates that new tech and comfort features can enhance the overall WRX experience without diluting its purity. That's a challenge, for sure, since coarseness is traditionally part of the WRX's charm — or at least, that's what owners of older versions tell ourselves as we shout to our passengers through road noise and rattling teeth.

File too vigorously at the WRX's rough edges, though, and it loses something essential. Subaru, rightfully proud of its reputation for practical, durable family haulers, walks a fine line here, giving the WRX the glow-up it needs to appeal to buyers beyond its stereotypical trucker-hat-vaper-bro audience, without turning it into, say, an Outback clone. (Not that there's anything wrong with the Outback. I have one of those, too.)

In short, the WRX tS isn't perfect, but it's got some really desirable updates. Here's what I learned during my test drives.