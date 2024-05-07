2024 Subaru WRX TR Review: More Special But Still No STI

Heritage can be a blessing and a curse. A recognizable — and preferably beloved — brand means an automatic boost in visibility, and yet loyal fans can quickly turn to vocal critics if a product doesn't meet with their approval. That's the pinch-point that the Subaru WRX finds itself in, and which the latest 2024 WRX TR aims to address.

A nod back to 2006's WRX TR, this new version is — at $41,655 (plus $1,090 destination) — the second most expensive WRX in Subaru's current line-up. It's also, nomenclature aside, a very different proposition to the first TR. That "Tuner Ready" car was pared back to the bare minimum, prepared with the assumption that owners' first port of call would be a bevy of upgrades inside and out.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For the most part, though, 2024's WRX TR adds rather than removes. Bigger, fancier wheels with gripper tires; nicer sports seats; stiffer suspension along with a beefy brake upgrade and a little more steering feedback. Oh, and just to prove this is all focus not fancy, the sunroof is removed so as to bring the overall weight back down to near WRX Limited territory. It's not a WRX STI, no, but then again neither was the Subaru WRX By Prodrive we tried last year, and that was darn good fun regardless.