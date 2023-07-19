2023 Subaru WRX By Prodrive First Drive: The Coulda-Woulda-Shoulda STI

There's a parallel universe where, on March 11, 2022, Subaru didn't announce the death of the WRX STI. In that distant world so far, far away, Subaru's winged wonder lives on, its tach needle bouncing off the rev limiter as it slides sideways through a dirt parking lot, a cloud of Fruity Pebbles vape smoke in its wake.

In that alternate reality where the WRX STI thrives, I bet it looks a lot like the car pictured here. Except this one doesn't come from Subaru — not technically, anyway. It's the product of Prodrive, a UK-based, world-renowned tuning company that's been building Subaru's race cars and one-off projects for decades. And if Subaru isn't going to bless our mortal world with a WRX STI of its own, well then, perhaps Prodrive will.