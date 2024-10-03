What Does STI Stand For On Subaru?

While you may know Subaru for its all-wheel drive SUVs or its adventure-friendly trim levels like the Wilderness series, the brand has a long history of performance cars as well. Go back just a short amount of time in Subaru's history and you'll find several high-performance vehicles with STI badges, rooted in some pretty deep racing history. These days, Subaru's lineup is mostly composed of SUVs like the Forester and Outback — practical, but not high-performance, and certainly not race-bred. Subaru's performance vehicle lineup, while small, is significantly more entertaining.

The BRZ and the WRX are the two performance models currently available from Subaru currently. Both are fun to drive, engaging, and they offer a good amount of value for the money, but neither have STI badges — Subaru's former high-performance seal of approval, so to speak. Simply put, STI stands for Subaru Tecnica International.

STI is the high-performance division of Subaru, and vehicles with the STI badge are some of the most entertaining and potent vehicles in Subaru's history. STI states that their purpose is to "empower the driver with a more engaging, responsive experience," and that's a pretty accurate take on their vehicles. They offer extra flare, serious performance upgrades, and the opportunity to make your daily driver feel extra special.

